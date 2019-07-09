Amber Portwood‘s boyfriend has reportedly filed for sole custody of their 1-year-old son James just days after she was arrested and charged with domestic battery.

Andrew Glennon filed the documents on Tuesday, according to TMZ.

The decision comes after the couple allegedly got into a violent dispute on the morning of July 5.

According to the police report of the incident, obtained by TMZ, Glennon texted an officer that he needed “help” and that he and James were in danger.

The report also claims that Portwood, 29, hit Glennon with her shoe on the right side of his neck, causing pain and abrasions, according to TMZ. The child was unharmed.

Additionally, Glennon says this was not the first time Portwood has hit him, TMZ reported.

A representative for Portwood did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A spokesperson from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department previously told PEOPLE that Portwood was taken into custody after the reality star allegedly assaulted her boyfriend with their child in his arms.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” read the statement. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

Portwood has been dating Glennon for two years. The MTV personality and Glennon met on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2017.

She welcomed James with Glennon on May 8, 2018. She also shares 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley. (The two originally appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom together before splitting.)

Portwood has previously served time for domestic violence stemming from a 2010 fight she had with Shirley. The reality star ultimately served 17 months in jail for the incident.

Portwood has been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health issues on the MTV show.

She opened up about her mental health with her cousin Krystal on last year’s season finale of Teen Mom OG, revealing she was having a hard time with online bullying.

“They can’t accept the fact that I have postpartum in any way,” she said, referring to people online who criticized her parenting. “I just didn’t know what it felt like because I’d never experienced that before.”

In a candid talk with costar Catelynn Baltierra, Portwood went on to describe how starring on the show continued to have an impact on her mental health.

“It’s real. I just happen to be on a popular show with a mental illness that is real. It’s complete sabotage when you’re called a horrible mom every day,” she continued, referring to online trolls.

Portwood added, “This show has ruined my name. This show has not shown who I am as a person. They don’t show the funny side of me, they show bad mom, they show all that s—, they show the struggle, they show me crying, they show postpartum. So I go, okay, that’s what’s going on in my life so I guess that’s true. I’m over it.”

In 2017, Portwood said on the show she had been re-diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorder.