Amber Portwood's Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Speaks Out After Her Arrest: 'The Future's Unknown'

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood‘s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, is speaking out about Portwood’s arrest earlier this month after she allegedly attacked him while he was holding their 14-month-old son, James.

Glennon, 35, filed for custody of James shortly after her arrest and says that he is now trying to cultivate as safe an environment as possible for the toddler.

“I need to do what’s right for James and I need to take the right steps for myself,” he said, speaking to the Daily Mail TV in an interview published on Monday.

“The future’s unknown,” he said. “All I know is what I need to do, like, right now, and that is to provide James with a safe, secure happy environment.”

Glennon said that the incident, which allegedly took place on July 5, brought his world crashing down.

“If you could imagine having your whole world and everything that you love flipped upside down in a heartbeat, that’s it,” he told the Daily Mail. “There’s gonna be a lot of healing that needs to be done and repairing between James and I.”

Nearly two weeks after Portwood, 29, was arrested and charged with domestic battery, she posted a cryptic message on Instagram about infidelity, leading some to wonder if Glennon had cheated on her.

Image zoom Andrew Glennon, Amber Portwood Rob Latour/Shutterstock

RELATED: Teen Mom OG Star Amber Portwood Charged with Domestic Battery

But Glennon told the Daily Mail that the message was not about him.

“My name was never mentioned in the post that she released,” he said. “I guess it was just rough timing.”

“People are just going to slap it on me,” he added. “It’s a bashing of my character, and what hurts, I guess, is the fact that she hasn’t come out and made a statement to say, ‘You know, I wasn’t talking about Andrew, I was talking about somebody else.'”

This isn’t the first time that Portwood has had problems with domestic violence. She previously served 17 months for domestic violence after a fight with ex Gary Shirley in 2010.

Shirley tweeted in support of Portwood — with whom he shares their 10-year-old daughter Leah — on Monday, saying he wishes her well.

Image zoom Amber Portwood, Andrw Glennon and son Amber Portwood/Instagram

RELATED: Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn Baltierra Defends Her Support of Amber Portwood: ‘That’s What Friends Are For’

“All I could ask is for is @AmberLPortwood to be happy & healthy. She has all of my support when #TeenMomOG continues this Monday with a new episode at 9/8c on @MTV!” he wrote, adding hashtags urging fans to watch the show.

Glennon told the Daily Mail that after the incident, both he and James will no longer be appearing on the MTV reality series.

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.