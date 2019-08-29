Amber Portwood to Address Domestic Battery Charge on Teen Mom OG Reunion

Amber Portwood is telling her side of the story.

Portwood, 29, will speak out about her arrest and domestic battery charge for the first time during the Teen Mom OG reunion. In a teaser for the upcoming episode, Portwood sits down with longtime host Dr. Drew to discuss the incident.

“I really need some assurance,” she says. “Can you talk to my lawyers and please just figure something out?”

“I want to get my side of the story out,” she adds.

On July 5, the MTV star was arrested for allegedly attacking boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their son, James.

The day after the incident, Portwood was further charged with domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, according to Page Six.

She has not yet entered a plea.

Image zoom Andrew Glennon and Amber Portwood Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Glennon filed for sole custody of James several days later.

According to a police affidavit from the arrest detailing the alleged incident and obtained by Radar Online, Glennon claimed that the Teen Mom OG star allegedly took a handful of pills and “threatened to kill herself” before pulling a machete on him.

Glennon alleged that Portwood “went to her drawer and took a handful of Klonopin and tossed it back like it was nothing,” during the dispute, according to the affidavit filed with the court.

After he told her that he “was going to call for help,” Glennon allegedly said that Portwood “regurgitated the pills.”

Then, Portwood “picked up a machete towards him and [James],” per the affidavit.

A source previously told PEOPLE that drugs were not a factor in the alleged violent dispute, and added that “the situation was a little more complicated than what’s been reported.”

Nearly two weeks after Portwood was arrested and charged with domestic battery, she posted a cryptic message on Instagram about infidelity, leading some to wonder if Glennon had cheated on her.

Image zoom Amber Portwood/Instagram

However, Glennon told the Daily Mail that the message was not about him.

“My name was never mentioned in the post that she released,” he said. “I guess it was just rough timing.”

“People are just going to slap it on me,” he added. “It’s a bashing of my character, and what hurts, I guess, is the fact that she hasn’t come out and made a statement to say, ‘You know, I wasn’t talking about Andrew, I was talking about somebody else.’ “

The two-part Teen Mom OG reunion kicks off Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.