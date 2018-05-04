Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Accuses Ex of Being 'High as F—' as He Escapes a Lie Detector Test

Amber Portwood won’t be getting the answers she was hoping for from ex-fiancé Matt Baier.

In a sneak peek at Friday’s episode of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, the Teen Mom OG star accuses Baier of being high and intentionally avoiding the lie detector test exercise.

“Why are you leaving on lie detector test day?” Portwood, 27, says to Baier, who is seated in the passenger seat of a car in the driveway.

“It has nothing to do with that,” he tells her.

But Portwood doesn’t believe him. “Oh yeah? You look pretty f—— high right now,” she alleges before asking him why he’s leaving on the day they’re scheduled to take the test.

Baier reasons that Portwood should be focusing on the issues she has with her mother, Tonya Portwood, who is also participating in Marriage Boot Camp.

“Listen, you’re high as f— right now. I can see it in your eyes. You’re leaving on lie detector test day because you know you wouldn’t f—— pass. So get the f— out. Bye,” she says before walking away.

Baier evidently has no interest in wanting to be a part of the exercise: He rolls up the window of the car and doesn’t follow her inside.

During her confessional, while seated next to her mother, Portwood says that Baier, “had a chance to show me a different side of him here and he decided to be M.I.A.”

“It looked like he popped a couple pills,” she alleges.

RELATED VIDEO: Amber Portwood’s Ex-Fiance Matt Baier Says He Wants Her ‘to Be Happy and Safe’ as She Is Seen Kissing a New Man

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in April, the TV reality star said the biggest hurdle in her relationship with Baier — who is now married to Jennifer Kathleen Conlon — was that she “was very naïve to what he was doing.”

“I was kind of blinded because I thought we were in love, I guess. When you want something so bad and you think that you have it, you kind of try to hold onto it even through the bad things that happen,” she said. “I learned very quickly you can’t change a person, especially somebody who’s a lot older than you and they’re already set in their ways.”

“When you watch Marriage Boot Camp you literally see me ungluing at the seams,” Portwood continued. “It is absolutely horrific. I haven’t acted that way in years. If you watch that show, you’re going to see once again a very unhappy person, a very angry and dramatic person that just cannot deal with a certain situation at the time.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.