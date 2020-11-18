Teen Girls Get Stranded on a Deserted Island in Trailer for Amazon's The Wilds

What's more complicated than being a teenage girl? Being a teenage girl mysteriously stranded on a deserted island.

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series, The Wilds, is about just that. The show — "part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party" — follows a group of young girls from different backgrounds who must fight for their lives after a plane crash leaves them alone on an island, according to a press release.

The trailer for The Wilds, released Wednesday, tracks the girls as they go from seemingly normal teenagers — playing sports, embarking on romances — to young girls desperately working to survive.

"I don't mean to say that what happened wasn't traumatic," one of the girls says at the start of the clip. "To end up where we did in the middle of nowhere, completely cut off from the lives we left behind. That brings us to the real question, doesn't it?"

"What was so great about the lives we left behind?" she adds. "There was trauma, but being a teenage girl — that was the real living hell."

Towards the end of the trailer, it becomes clear that the girls did not end up on the island by accident.

“What kind of person sees an island full of lost girls and doesn’t send help?” they wonder after a plane passes overhead, but no help arrives.

"Your daughter is stepping back from a very dark precipice," a mysterious voice then says, before a man and woman, one of the girls' parents, appear on screen in a video chat.

"Sometimes I feel guilty that we lied to her," the mom says. "You did that to save her," the outside voice replies as the trailer comes to a haunting close.

The 10-episode series stars Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan and Troy Winbush.

Sarah Streicher (Daredevil) created the series and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy B. Harris (Sex and the City and The Carrie Diaries), Jamie Tarses (Happy Endings), and Dylan Clark (The Batman and Bird Box).