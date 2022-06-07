The new spin on the classic 1992 film is set to swing into Prime Video in August

Batter Up! Amazon Drops Teaser Trailer for Upcoming A League of Their Own Series

Time to dust off your cleats: the Rockford Peaches are back in the game!

Amazon Studios released the first look at the upcoming Prime Video series, A League of Their Own, Tuesday, and revealed that the retelling will hit the streamer August 12.

Set to Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen," the trailer teases snapshots of what's to come when the all-female baseball side returns to the screen, with all eight episodes slated dropping at once.

A reimagining of the classic 1992 Penny Marshall movie starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, and Rosie O'Donnell, the new series "evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball," Amazon said in a statement.

The new show also "takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it," it added.

The new series stars rising actors including Broad City's Abbi Jacobson as Carson, Chanté Adams as Max, D'Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Nick Offerman as Dove.

Yet it's not an entirely new team taking to the field. Last year, O'Donnell, 60, revealed that she would also be appearing on the upcoming series in a guest role.

"I'm playing a bartender in one of the scenes at the local gay bar," the comedian announced on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast last July.

In April, some of the actors from the original A League of Their Own spoke with PEOPLE about the continued impact of the film in honor of its 30th anniversary.

"Everybody in Hollywood wanted this job!" said Lori Petty who played pitcher Kit Keller, the tomboyish, competitive younger sister of Davis' Dottie Hinson.

Patti Pelton, who played Marbleann Wilkinson in the original added that she was "in awe" of director Marshall's dedication to telling the story of the All-American League, a real-life all-female baseball league organized to keep the sport alive while millions of men were serving in World War II.