Amazon Is Letting You Add Channels Like Starz and AMC+ to Your Prime Video Subscription for Only 99 Cents

Yes, you heard right — for just 99 cents a month, Prime members can sign up for popular streaming services such as AMC+, Starz, Epix, Discovery+. The $0.99 price applies for the first two months of the given subscription, after which the subscription will renew for its standard monthly price. Keep in mind at both the time of sign-up and renewal that each of the discounted channels has a different original price. Don't worry if you decide not to to keep your subscription once the two-month long $0.99 price period ends, since you can cancel your subscription at any time.