Shop

Amazon Is Letting You Add Channels Like Starz and AMC+ to Your Prime Video Subscription for Only 99 Cents

It’s a can’t-miss deal for movie buffs
By Sarah Toscano November 23, 2021 04:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Whether you're a seasoned movie buff or just someone who loves to keep up with your favorite TV show, a good streaming service subscription is key when it comes time to unwind. Some dedicated streamers may even rely on multiple streaming services, whether it be because your two favorite shows are on separate platforms, one platform specializes in a specific type of content, or because you simply like to switch things up. Regardless of the reason, having multiple streaming subscriptions can add up quickly. Luckily, Amazon is offering all cinephiles with Prime membership access to popular channels for just $0.99 for two months

Yes, you heard right — for just 99 cents a month, Prime members can sign up for popular streaming services such as AMC+, Starz, Epix, Discovery+. The $0.99 price applies for the first two months of the given subscription, after which the subscription will renew for its standard monthly price. Keep in mind at both the time of sign-up and renewal that each of the discounted channels has a different original price. Don't worry if you decide not to to keep your subscription once the two-month long $0.99 price period ends, since you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Credit: Wilson Webb/Columbia Pictures; Emerson Miller/Paramount +

Sign Up! Prime Video channels, $0.99 per month at amazon.com

Amazon's Prime Video library is well-stocked with a variety of shows and movies from all genres. However, you can gain access to even more titles when you subscribe to these 99-cent channel subscriptions — they're essentially expansion packs of entertainment. So to snag them for the $0.99 price, you will need to have a Prime membership. If you're not already a Prime member, you may want to consider signing up, that way you can also take advantage of other Prime Member Deals on Prime Video.

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Check out some of the channels you can subscribe to just for $0.99 right now, along with some of their most popular shows and movies, so you can decide which one is best for you.

For Cinematic Experiences

Credit: AMC+

Sign Up! AMC+, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $8.99 per month), amazon.com

What you can watch: The Walking Dead, Mad Men, A Discovery of Witches, Pretty Woman, The Karate Kid

Credit: Starz

Sign Up! Starz, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $8.99 per month), amazon.com

What you can watch: Power Book II: Ghost, Elf, Legally Blonde, The Tale of Despereaux, Little Women (2019)

Credit: Epix

Sign Up! Epix, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $5.99 per month), amazon.com

What you can watch: Godfather of Harlem, War of the Worlds, Marvel's The Avengers, The Hunger Games, Sonic The Hedgehog

For A Well-Rounded Library

Credit: Paramount+

Sign Up! Paramount +, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $9.99 per month), amazon.com

What you can watch: Star Trek: Prodigy, Criminal Minds, iCarly (2021), Mayor of Kingstown, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Credit: Showtime

Sign Up! Showtime, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $10.99 per month), amazon.com

What you can watch: Yellowjackets, Dexter: New Blood, Shameless, American Psycho, 1917

Credit: PBS Masterpiece

Sign Up! PBS Masterpiece, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $5.99 per month), amazon.com

What you can watch: All Creatures Great and Small, Unforgotten, Jamestown, Sanditon, Inspector Lewis

Credit: BritBox

Sign Up! Britbox, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $6.99 per month), amazon.com

What you can watch: Wild Bill, McDonald and Dodds, Agatha Christie's Poirot, Father Brown, Shetland

Credit: Allblk

Sign Up! Allblk, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $4.99 per month), amazon.com

What you can watch: A House Divided, Lace, Terror Lake Drive, Young, Gifted & Classical, Dark Girls

For Educational Value

Credit: Discovery+

Sign Up! Discovery+ (Ad-Supported), $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $4.99 per month), amazon.com

What you can watch: Gold Rush, Set!, Cold Blooded Alaska, Planet Earth, Holiday Baking Championship

Credit: PBS Documentaries

Sign Up! PBS Documentaries, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $3.99 per month), amazon.com

What you can watch: Finding your Roots, Hemingway, Muhammad Ali, The Vietnam War, NOVA Universe Revealed

For the Kiddos

Credit: Noggin

Sign Up! Noggin, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $7.99 per month), amazon.com

What you can watch: Blue's Clues & You, Paw Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, The Adventures of Paddington, Wallykazam!

Credit: PBS Kids

Sign Up! PBS Kids, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $4.99 per month), amazon.com

What you can watch: The Berenstain Bears, Arthur, Caillou, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Wild Kratts

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com