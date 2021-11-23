Amazon Is Letting You Add Channels Like Starz and AMC+ to Your Prime Video Subscription for Only 99 Cents
Whether you're a seasoned movie buff or just someone who loves to keep up with your favorite TV show, a good streaming service subscription is key when it comes time to unwind. Some dedicated streamers may even rely on multiple streaming services, whether it be because your two favorite shows are on separate platforms, one platform specializes in a specific type of content, or because you simply like to switch things up. Regardless of the reason, having multiple streaming subscriptions can add up quickly. Luckily, Amazon is offering all cinephiles with Prime membership access to popular channels for just $0.99 for two months.
Yes, you heard right — for just 99 cents a month, Prime members can sign up for popular streaming services such as AMC+, Starz, Epix, Discovery+. The $0.99 price applies for the first two months of the given subscription, after which the subscription will renew for its standard monthly price. Keep in mind at both the time of sign-up and renewal that each of the discounted channels has a different original price. Don't worry if you decide not to to keep your subscription once the two-month long $0.99 price period ends, since you can cancel your subscription at any time.
Sign Up! Prime Video channels, $0.99 per month at amazon.com
Amazon's Prime Video library is well-stocked with a variety of shows and movies from all genres. However, you can gain access to even more titles when you subscribe to these 99-cent channel subscriptions — they're essentially expansion packs of entertainment. So to snag them for the $0.99 price, you will need to have a Prime membership. If you're not already a Prime member, you may want to consider signing up, that way you can also take advantage of other Prime Member Deals on Prime Video.
Check out some of the channels you can subscribe to just for $0.99 right now, along with some of their most popular shows and movies, so you can decide which one is best for you.
For Cinematic Experiences
Sign Up! AMC+, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $8.99 per month), amazon.com
What you can watch: The Walking Dead, Mad Men, A Discovery of Witches, Pretty Woman, The Karate Kid
Sign Up! Starz, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $8.99 per month), amazon.com
What you can watch: Power Book II: Ghost, Elf, Legally Blonde, The Tale of Despereaux, Little Women (2019)
Sign Up! Epix, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $5.99 per month), amazon.com
What you can watch: Godfather of Harlem, War of the Worlds, Marvel's The Avengers, The Hunger Games, Sonic The Hedgehog
For A Well-Rounded Library
Sign Up! Paramount +, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $9.99 per month), amazon.com
What you can watch: Star Trek: Prodigy, Criminal Minds, iCarly (2021), Mayor of Kingstown, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Sign Up! Showtime, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $10.99 per month), amazon.com
What you can watch: Yellowjackets, Dexter: New Blood, Shameless, American Psycho, 1917
Sign Up! PBS Masterpiece, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $5.99 per month), amazon.com
What you can watch: All Creatures Great and Small, Unforgotten, Jamestown, Sanditon, Inspector Lewis
Sign Up! Britbox, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $6.99 per month), amazon.com
What you can watch: Wild Bill, McDonald and Dodds, Agatha Christie's Poirot, Father Brown, Shetland
Sign Up! Allblk, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $4.99 per month), amazon.com
What you can watch: A House Divided, Lace, Terror Lake Drive, Young, Gifted & Classical, Dark Girls
For Educational Value
Sign Up! Discovery+ (Ad-Supported), $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $4.99 per month), amazon.com
What you can watch: Gold Rush, Set!, Cold Blooded Alaska, Planet Earth, Holiday Baking Championship
Sign Up! PBS Documentaries, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $3.99 per month), amazon.com
What you can watch: Finding your Roots, Hemingway, Muhammad Ali, The Vietnam War, NOVA Universe Revealed
For the Kiddos
Sign Up! Noggin, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $7.99 per month), amazon.com
What you can watch: Blue's Clues & You, Paw Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, The Adventures of Paddington, Wallykazam!
Sign Up! PBS Kids, $0.99 per month with an Amazon Prime membership (orig. $4.99 per month), amazon.com
What you can watch: The Berenstain Bears, Arthur, Caillou, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Wild Kratts
