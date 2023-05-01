Real Housewives, 'Bachelor' Nation Alums, 'Love Is Blind' Stars and More Reality Faves Vie to Be Named 'The GOAT'

There can only be one GOAT of reality television — and Amazon Freevee is ready to hand over the crown.

Stars from popular reality shows like The Bachelor, Love Is Blind, Big Brother and The Challenge are facing off in an epic new relity series.

The Amazon-owned streaming service announced the launch of its upcoming reality series The GOAT on Monday. Hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh, the show has recruited some of the biggest reality stars in recent years to determine which is the greatest reality show contestant of all time.

Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile, Kristen Doute, Reza Farahan, CJ Franco, Wendell Holland, Teck Holmes, Alyssa Edwards (born Justin Johnson), Paola Mayfield, Da'Vonne Rogers, Joey Sasso, Jason Smith, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Jill Zarin are a part of the all-star cast.

The celebs began filming at the GOAT Manor in Atlanta last month. While there, the cast will continue to "face a series of mental, physical and social challenges," a release from Amazon Freevee revealed.

"Fourteen will enter, but only one will win the cash prize and America's respect as they claim the coveted GOAT title," the service added.

Bill Dixon (The Bachelor franchise, FBoy Island, Pooch Perfect) serves as the series showrunner while Michael Shea directs. It's produced by Propagate and Amazon Studios. Black-ish alum Anthony Anderson is also among the show's many executive producers.

The GOAT comes as Amazon Freevee is contiuing to expand its slate of original programming. Currently, the service's offerings include Bosch: Legacy, Emmy-winning court program Judy Justice and performance special Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Garden.

The GOAT does not have an official release date at this time.