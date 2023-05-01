Entertainment TV Real Housewives, 'Bachelor' Nation Alums, 'Love Is Blind' Stars and More Reality Faves Vie to Be Named 'The GOAT' Stars from Bravo, MTV and Netflix and more — including Jill Zarin, Joe Amabile, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Reza Farahan — have been filming at Atlanta's The GOAT Manor for Amazon Freevee's new show By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 1, 2023 02:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Courtesy of Tommy Garcia for Amazon Freevee There can only be one GOAT of reality television — and Amazon Freevee is ready to hand over the crown. Stars from popular reality shows like The Bachelor, Love Is Blind, Big Brother and The Challenge are facing off in an epic new relity series. The Amazon-owned streaming service announced the launch of its upcoming reality series The GOAT on Monday. Hosted by comedian Daniel Tosh, the show has recruited some of the biggest reality stars in recent years to determine which is the greatest reality show contestant of all time. Perfect Match Brings Together Netflix Singles from Love Is Blind, The Circle and More in Mega-Dating Show Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile, Kristen Doute, Reza Farahan, CJ Franco, Wendell Holland, Teck Holmes, Alyssa Edwards (born Justin Johnson), Paola Mayfield, Da'Vonne Rogers, Joey Sasso, Jason Smith, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Jill Zarin are a part of the all-star cast. The celebs began filming at the GOAT Manor in Atlanta last month. While there, the cast will continue to "face a series of mental, physical and social challenges," a release from Amazon Freevee revealed. "Fourteen will enter, but only one will win the cash prize and America's respect as they claim the coveted GOAT title," the service added. Reality Stars Are Buried Alive — by Accusations and Lies — in Shady New Peacock Series The Traitors Bill Dixon (The Bachelor franchise, FBoy Island, Pooch Perfect) serves as the series showrunner while Michael Shea directs. It's produced by Propagate and Amazon Studios. Black-ish alum Anthony Anderson is also among the show's many executive producers. The GOAT comes as Amazon Freevee is contiuing to expand its slate of original programming. Currently, the service's offerings include Bosch: Legacy, Emmy-winning court program Judy Justice and performance special Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Garden. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The GOAT does not have an official release date at this time.