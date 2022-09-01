'The Suze Orman Show' Archives Returning Exclusively on Amazon Freevee

The Suze Orman Show is coming back to the small screen!

Amazon Freevee has closed a two-year licensing deal to bring back all 14 seasons of Suze Orman's financial advice show, per an announcement from the free streaming service on Thursday. The deal — which includes on-demand and free ad-supported streaming TV channel rights — will cover the U.S., U.K. and Germany.

On Thursday, 207 episodes will be released on the platform in the U.S. As for the rest of the episodes (Orman's full library includes 592 shows), they will be released each month until the end of the year.

The series, which ran on CNBC from 2002 to 2015, will be available on the streaming service in the U.K. later this year and in Germany next year.

"You should be so thrilled that Freevee is bringing back all episodes of The Suze Orman Show, because it gave financial freedom to millions of people," said Suze Orman in the announcement. "Freevee is the perfect new home for my show because it's completely free of charge, so of course YOU ARE APPROVED to watch it!"

"Suze Orman is one of the most respected and recognized experts in personal finance," added Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original content and programming at Amazon Studios. "As viewers around the world seek answers to their questions about money management and the global economy, we couldn't think of a better moment to make this show available — or a better partner than Suze."

Anderson continued, "We are honored she chose Amazon Freevee as the new, long-awaited destination to exclusively stream The Suze Orman Show — allowing audiences free access to the evergreen wisdom and practical advice she has shared with millions throughout the years."

The Suze Orman Show helped make Orman a household name, the investment executive, author and podcast host attracting viewers — and earning Emmys — thanks to her no-nonsense financial advice.

She has written ten consecutive New York Times bestsellers throughout her career about personal finance, and currently hosts the Suze Orman Women & Money Podcast, where she continues to educate and entertain.

The last episode of The Suze Orman Show aired in March 2015. She exited the CNBC series in hopes to launch a syndicated daytime series called Suze Orman's Money Wars, CNN reported at the time, though that show never materialized.

Last month, the financial expert spoke to PEOPLE about the decrease of inflation this year thanks to a drop in rising gas prices around the country.

Orman said that despite the news of the cost of gas falling, prices for both food and shelter increased. "The main problem still, for many people in the United States, is their rent is too high," Orman said. "They've been priced out of the housing market because prices of homes are still too high."

She went on to recommend consumers hold off on buying cars right now, "especially used cars." She also warned against thinking that the stock market will go "straight up from here."

"I just think everybody should slow down a little bit," Orman said. "I don't think people should be taking all of their money and putting it into the market."

The Suze Orman Show is streaming now on Amazon Freevee.