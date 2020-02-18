Amazing Stories Is Almost Here! See the Trailer for Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Series Reboot

More than 30 years later, Amazing Stories is back!

Ahead of the premiere of Steven Spielberg‘s 1980s fantasy series reboot, Apple TV+ has released a sneak peek in the form of a trailer that offers viewers a glimpse of the show’s “five unique stories” that are set to be presented, like the original, in an anthology format.

The series’ website promises to “transport everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility and imagination” — characters played by those including Sasha Alexander, You actress Victoria Pedretti, former LOST star Josh Holloway and more within its lengthy cast list.

The trailer opens with a conversation between two women. The first asks, “Just how many of these things have you dealt with?” leading the second to respond, “More than most people would feel comfortable knowing about.”

“And how many times have you failed?” the first follows up — to which the other replies with almost the same answer: “More times than most people would feel comfortable knowing about.”

Other scenes throughout the trailer give glimpses of a purple portal-like light in the clouds, World War II-era fighter jets, a mysterious electric force and people running through the streets.

A preview for an episode titled “Dynoman and the Volt,” according to Deadline, focuses on the bond between a young boy and his grandfather — the latter of whom catches a football at the family dining table with superhuman dexterity and, later, knocks a punching bag clear off its post.

“You’re a superhero, grandpa!” the boy tells the older man, played by Robert Forster in his last role before his death this past October, which came after a battle with brain cancer.

Amazing Stories

Amazing Stories originally ran on NBC for two seasons, from 1985 to 1987. It won five Emmy Awards, and was nominated for a total of 12. Despite its less-than-stellar ratings, the show has become somewhat of a cult classic.

According to the new series’ IMDb page, the first episode set to air is called “The Rift,” and will star Kerry Bishé, Austin Stowell and Edward Burns, among others.

“Amazing Stories is a beloved show that has captured our imaginations, and we couldn’t be more excited to share its next thrilling iteration with a global audience of all ages on Apple TV+,” the subscription service’s head of development, Matt Cherniss, previously said in a statement to Deadline.

Executive produced by a team including Spielberg, Edward Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, the new Amazing Stories premieres March 6 on Apple TV+.