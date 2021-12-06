Amazing Race's Will Jardell and James Wallington Tied the Knot! See Pics from Their Wedding
Will Jardell and James Wallington won season 32 of The Amazing Race and got engaged at the finish line back in 2018
Will Jardell and James Wallington wed Friday evening in New Orleans — exactly three years to the day after they got engaged on the Amazing Race finish line in the Louisiana city.
"Now that the moment is over, we can breathe, we can celebrate, we wipe all the joyful tears and start our new lives as husbands!" the happy couple told PEOPLE after the ceremony. "We are overjoyed and feel so incredibly loved. We couldn't be happier."
Scroll though to see all the pictures from their wedding day.
Jardell and Wallington met in 2014, when Wallington was working on America's Next Top Model and Jardell was chosen as a finalist on the show.
Four and a half years later, they went on to compete on (and win) season 32 of The Amazing Race.
Crossing the finish line turned out to be the perfect backdrop for Jardell's proposal, he told PEOPLE.
"I knew that I was going to do it while we were on the show, but James had no idea," he said. "I told the producers 'I'm going to propose to James while we're running around the world,' just because this show is his dream — childhood dream."
"And then it all just worked out perfectly that it was at the finish line when we won," Jardell continued, while Wallington said the moment was "an out-of-body experience."
When Jardell proposed, they became the first LGBTQ couple to get engaged on the CBS competition show, which Wallington said has inspired "a really strong and positive response from members of the community."
"It's been really nice and supportive, especially young gay youth who have reached out saying 'Thank you for giving us hope' or 'Thank you for giving me the courage to come out to my family,' " he said. "It's been really touching."
Ahead of their wedding, they said they were most excited to spend time with family and friends.
"I think having everybody there to witness us committing to each other for the rest of our lives but also to have this big celebration together is really exciting."
"It's exciting and overwhelming ... just so much emotion," said Wallington.
The ceremony was "a long time coming," Wallington noted, as they had to delay the wedding three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The postponements also had to do with their Amazing Race season being delayed — their onscreen engagement was in 2018 but the episode didn't air until December 2020.
Jardell similarly said he couldn't wait for the day to finally come, telling PEOPLE before the wedding that he was most looking forward to "finally being married."
"We've been together now for almost eight years and I don't think much is going to change, just because I think we've felt married for a while now, but having this celebration past us ... it's going to just jumpstart the next chapter."
The wedding itself took place at the New Orleans Athletic Club, with 200 of their friends and family members in attendance.
Jardell noted that he was "excited for everyone that I love and everyone that's been impactful in my life to be in the same space."
Of course, they included several nods to their Amazing Race journey in their wedding as well, one being their choice of dessert.
"We're having a King Cake, not only because it's New Orleans culture, but also because we did King Cakes on the final leg of the Amazing Race," Wallington said.
Their outfits were also a "tip of the hat" to their experience on the show.
"Our bow ties are purple because we were the purple team," Wallington explained.
Their "grooms-women," meanwhile, picked out their own dresses with sustainable bridesmaid dress brand Dear Cleo.
Jardell said the brand aligns with the couple's goal of making sure their wedding didn't have "a huge negative impact on the world."
After their special day, the newlyweds are preparing for a January honeymoon in the Galapagos and the Amazon.
And after that, they say their priority is starting a family via adoption.
"We're both ready to be parents and start a family together," Wallington said.
