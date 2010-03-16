Amazing Race‘s Joe and Heidi on Facing U-Turn

Joe and Heidi Wang, a married couple from El Segundo, Calif., were left for dead on a World War I battle site in France after the cops u-turned them and they failed to decode the secret message. The 42-year-old software salesman and his homemaker wife, 37, spoke with PEOPLE about confusing codes, bum knees and using The Amazing Race as a prolonged date night. –Carrie Bell

Was it hard to relive the Morse code moment on TV?Heidi: Every week we’ve had big viewing parties with all our friends, but we made it a small private affair last night because we knew it was going to be hard for the kids when we got eliminated. The kids son Jameson, 8, and daughter Harrison, 6 look at us as their heroes and thought we were going to be final three. To see the sadness and disappointment in their faces made it that much more emotional. Joe: They were shocked because for the few legs prior we were in the top three or four. Even when we finished the grueling crawl they were like, “You’re on your way.” Then they saw the U-Turn and they were like, “What is that? How come they picked you? How come you had to do two tasks when everyone else had to do one?” They didn’t understand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Does it sting less or more after hearing the cops u-turned you because they saw you as competition that needed to be humbled?Heidi: The sting is there regardless. I personally never thought of the detectives as being a threat. I thought they were nice guys. To see them say those things took me aback. Joe: One bad flight allowed the cops to get ahead of us and that stings the most. We always talked highly of every team and viewed them all as competitive. It was strange to hear a lot of the negative things they said about me. They labeled me the villain. I’m fine, but I certainly haven’t seen who the hero is either.

Was it fair to call you cocky?Joe: It was just competitive race talk. Maybe they looked at confidence as cockiness. Heidi: And the stuff that he said was never directed at any one team. Anybody who takes it personally is stretching it.

Unfortunately, you just couldn’t crack that code. Heidi: The Morse code task was not something you could prepare for mentally or physically. We’d never done it before and we were already exhausted. It played over and over. You didn’t know when it started or stopped. It was fast and hard to decipher between dots and dashes. Some of the message was in another language. We’re smart and we couldn’t figure it out. I guarantee that nine out of 10 could not do it under those conditions.

To your credit, you handled the situation well.Heidi: We promised each other that regardless of how hard things got, we wouldn’t take it out on our relationship. As long as we left the show with dignity and grace on a task we couldn’t complete, we’d be proud of ourselves.

How badly was your knee hurting? Would it have ended your race eventually?Joe: My knee was going to get worse but I was going to persevere. That’s the kind of person I am and the other teams knew I would push through, so any opportunity they had to deter me, I think someone would have taken it … After that leg, they took me to the hospital and had x-rays done. I had arthroscopic surgery when I got back and I’m about 90 percent recovered.

You two wanted to bond on the Race. Did your dreams come true?Joe: Absolutely. Especially after we got eliminated and went to Sequesterville as we called it. We had a tremendous time together. We just don’t have time for that in daily life when raising the kids and pursuing career opportunities. Heidi: The long bus and plane rides allowed for a lot of quality time where we could just be together without being in race mode. We look back on it as a great time.