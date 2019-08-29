Amazing Race Canada Star Kenneth McAlpine, 28, Dies After Falling 800 Feet During Birthday Hike

Image zoom The Amazing Race Canada/Twitter

Amazing Race Canada contestant Kenneth McAlpine was found dead after falling more than 800 feet during a hike on his 28th birthday.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Season 5 racer Kenneth McAlpine,” the series’ official account tweeted on Wednesday. “Part of TEAM GIVE’R, Kenneth’s infectious personality left a lasting impression not only on us, but with viewers across the country. His family & friends are in our thoughts & hearts during this difficult time.”

McAlpine’s body was recovered from Mount Gimli, British Columbia, late Tuesday, CBC News reported, and it’s believed that the reality star stumbled on the final section of the trail, approaching the main peak.

“We figure it’s that section that he lost his footing on,” said Mike Hudson, president of South Columbia Search and Rescue.

According to the outlet, he began the hike on Monday, which was his birthday, and his friends called Royal Canadian Mounted Police when he did not show up for a 5 p.m. PT bike ride.

Search and rescue crews were called in early Tuesday morning. McApline’s body was found hours later. Because of dangerous terrain, a helicopter recovered his body.

Hudson said McAlpine fell 251 meters, which is 823 feet.

“He packed a lot in, that’s for sure,” McAlpine’s father, Malcolm McApline, told Global News via telephone from Collingwood, Ontario. “He embraced life, he was brave and he was a pretty cool guy.”



“Someone told me, ‘He was the kind of guy you’d want your daughter to marry,’” Malcolm said. “Everyone loved him. He made his mark.”

For fans and followers of McApline, it was evident that he was a lover of adventure. He frequently posted photos to his Instagram of his time spent embracing the great outdoors, including mountain biking, canoeing, tubing on the river, skiing and hiking.

In early August, he shared photos of British Columbia mountaintops.

“Mountains 🏔 ⛰ ‘You’re the closest to heaven that I’ll ever be and I don’t want to go home right now.’ Iris, Goo Goo Dolls #kootenays #purcells #liveitupoutside #feelitontheinside #adventurealways,” he captioned it.

McApline competed on the fifth season of Amazing Race Canada in 2017 with his best friend, Ryan Lachapelle. The pair came in second place.