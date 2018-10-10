Nearly one month after being arrested on one count of battery domestic violence after an altercation with her boyfriend in Las Vegas, Amanda Stanton has entered a plea of not guilty, PEOPLE confirms.

“Ms. Stanton was arraigned today,” a representative for the Clark County Court tells PEOPLE. “She entered a plea of Not Guilty, and is scheduled for a bench trial on December 12, 2018.”

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum was in Las Vegas, Nevada, in September for a friend’s bachelorette party when the alleged incident occurred. At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 10, police responded to a battery domestic violence call at a hotel located on the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A physical altercation took place in a hotel room where it is alleged that the reality star battered her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, according to authorities.

Hotel security was notified, police were called and over the course of the investigation, it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Stanton on one count of battery domestic violence, according to police.

Stanton, 28, was then transported to Clark County Detention Center, where she was booked and later released.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Stanton’s rep, Steve Honig, said, “Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance. That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious.”

Since the arrest, Stanton, who is mom to young daughters Kinsley and Charlie, has been spending plenty of time with her beau, including a recent family visit to the pumpkin patch.

The two have been dating since the spring, according to E! News.