From Bachelor Nation to Bride: The Prettiest Photos from Amanda Stanton's Weekend Wedding

02 of 14 Something Special ALICIA MINK "It's so special to make this commitment," Stanton, who got engaged to real estate entrepreneur Fogel last December, told PEOPLE ahead of the big day. "I'm so excited and happy."

03 of 14 Into the Wild ALICIA MINK Stanton walked down the aisle in a Monique Lhuillier gown as Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" played.

04 of 14 Getting Glam Alicia Mink Makeup artist Devon Duff gave Stanton her perfect glow, while her beachy waves came courtesy Newport Hair by Tiffany.

05 of 14 Family Affair Alicia Mink Stanton's daughters, Kinsley, 10 and Charlie, 8, were special parts of the big event. "Kins is my maid of honor," Stanton said. "She likes to help me with everything. And Charlie is the flower girl. They are both very happy with their positions." The girls wore dresses by Doloris Petunia, mirroring their mom.

06 of 14 Easy Street Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel. ALICIA MINK "Everything was always so easy with him," the bride said of her new husband.

07 of 14 Secret Garden Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel. ALICIA MINK When it came to her nuptials, "I wanted everything to be very timeless," said Stanton. "It's an elevated modern garden wedding, very simple."

08 of 14 Magic Moment ALICIA MINK On Instagram, the bride called her big day "pure magic."

09 of 14 Fur Real Alicia Mink Yup, those are alpacas! The adorable attendees came courtesy Little Horse on the Prairie.

10 of 14 Four of a Kind Alicia Mink "My girls are really excited to officially call him their stepdad," Stanton said of their blended family.

11 of 14 Champagne Dreams Alicia Mink Pink champagne, anyone?

12 of 14 Dinner à Deux Alicia Mink Guests enjoyed lobster rolls, steak and fish from Field to Table Events and a dessert crepe station by L'Authentic Blend plus late-night burgers, pizza and grilled cheese. "We wanted it to feel very summery," said Stanton.

13 of 14 Spin City Alicia Mink The pair had their first dance to Taylor Swift's "Lover," with Stanton in her second dress of the night, by Galia Lahav.