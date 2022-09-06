From Bachelor Nation to Bride: The Prettiest Photos from Amanda Stanton's Weekend Wedding

Stanton wed Michael Fogel on Sept. 2 in Santa Ynez, California, with several Bachelor Nation stars in attendance

By
Aili Nahas
Aili Nahas

Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 04:43 PM
01 of 14

With This Ring

Amanda Stanton wedding credit ALICIA MINK Southern California Fine Art Wedding + Portrait Photographer

Former reality star Amanda Stanton wed her boyfriend Michael Fogel in an intimate ceremony at Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California, on Sept. 2, with fellow Bachelor Nation alumni Lauren Bushnell Lane, Andi Dorfman, Emily Ferguson and Raven and Adam Gottschalk in attendance.

02 of 14

Something Special

Amanda Stanton wedding credit ALICIA MINK Southern California Fine Art Wedding + Portrait Photographer
ALICIA MINK

"It's so special to make this commitment," Stanton, who got engaged to real estate entrepreneur Fogel last December, told PEOPLE ahead of the big day. "I'm so excited and happy."

03 of 14

Into the Wild

Amanda Stanton wedding credit ALICIA MINK Southern California Fine Art Wedding + Portrait Photographer
ALICIA MINK

Stanton walked down the aisle in a Monique Lhuillier gown as Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" played.

04 of 14

Getting Glam

Amanda Stanton wedding
Alicia Mink

Makeup artist Devon Duff gave Stanton her perfect glow, while her beachy waves came courtesy Newport Hair by Tiffany.

05 of 14

Family Affair

Amanda Stanton wedding
Alicia Mink

Stanton's daughters, Kinsley, 10 and Charlie, 8, were special parts of the big event.

"Kins is my maid of honor," Stanton said. "She likes to help me with everything. And Charlie is the flower girl. They are both very happy with their positions." The girls wore dresses by Doloris Petunia, mirroring their mom.

06 of 14

Easy Street

Amanda Stanton wedding pics
Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel. ALICIA MINK

"Everything was always so easy with him," the bride said of her new husband.

07 of 14

Secret Garden

Amanda Stanton wedding pics
Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel. ALICIA MINK

When it came to her nuptials, "I wanted everything to be very timeless," said Stanton. "It's an elevated modern garden wedding, very simple."

08 of 14

Magic Moment

Amanda Stanton wedding credit ALICIA MINK Southern California Fine Art Wedding + Portrait Photographer
ALICIA MINK

On Instagram, the bride called her big day "pure magic."

09 of 14

Fur Real

Amanda Stanton wedding
Alicia Mink

Yup, those are alpacas! The adorable attendees came courtesy Little Horse on the Prairie.

10 of 14

Four of a Kind

Amanda Stanton wedding
Alicia Mink

"My girls are really excited to officially call him their stepdad," Stanton said of their blended family.

11 of 14

Champagne Dreams

Amanda Stanton wedding
Alicia Mink

Pink champagne, anyone?

12 of 14

Dinner à Deux

Amanda Stanton wedding
Alicia Mink

Guests enjoyed lobster rolls, steak and fish from Field to Table Events and a dessert crepe station by L'Authentic Blend plus late-night burgers, pizza and grilled cheese. "We wanted it to feel very summery," said Stanton.

13 of 14

Spin City

Amanda Stanton wedding
Alicia Mink

The pair had their first dance to Taylor Swift's "Lover," with Stanton in her second dress of the night, by Galia Lahav.

14 of 14

Take the Cake

Amanda Stanton wedding
Alicia Mink

In a party dress by Alexia María, Stanton and Fogel cut their modern white cake from Lelé Pâtisserie.

Related Articles
Amanda Stanton wedding pics
'The Bachelor' Alum Amanda Stanton Is Married! All the Details of Her 'Timeless' Calif. Nuptials
Joelle Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers wedding
Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher's Wedding Photos
Rumer Willis
The Willis Sisters Make a Splash, Plus Nicki Minaj, Jeremy Strong, Heather Rae El Moussa and More
Jill Zarin/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg8ccYUOEJO/?hl=en. Teresa Giudice Wedding
The Ultimate 'Real Housewives' Wedding Photo Album
Find a bridal party that can do both
Celebrity Bridesmaids: See All the Photos!
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
jesse mccartney wedding
Inside Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson's 'Rustic California' Wedding — See All the Photos
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Britt Baron wedding exclsuive. credit: Albany Katz
GLOW's Britt Baron Marries Her Longtime Boyfriend in Long Beach: See the Beautiful Photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Lena Dunham and Lu Felber Wedding
Lena Dunham's 3 Wedding Looks Were Inspired by Claudia Schiffer, Pattie Boyd and Sharon Tate
Ryan and Abigai Sheckler wedding
MTV Star Ryan Sheckler Has 'Fairytale' Wedding After 90-Day Engagement: 'When You Know, You Know!'
Jesse McCartney wedding photos
Jesse McCartney Marries Actress Katie Peterson in 'Romantic' California Ceremony
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Wedding
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Are Married: 'The Love I've Always Dreamed of'
tarek el moussa and heather rae young wedding
Every Photo From Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young's Stunning Montecito Wedding: 'We're So Happy'