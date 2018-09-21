Amanda Stanton Donates $300 to Domestic Violence Shelter After Incident with Boyfriend

Amanda Stanton is addressing her recent arrest.

In two slides shared on her Instagram story Friday, the 28-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum touched on the Sep. 10 incident, in which she was arrested and charged with domestic violence after she allegedly battered her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs in a Las Vegas hotel room.

“Happy Friday everyone! I see so many reminders from people that things aren’t always what they seem on Instagram,” she began. “It’s true that it’s a ‘highlight reel’ of our lives and as much as I strive to keep it real and be open and honest with you guys on here, there are definitely aspects of my life that I choose not to share.”

“Just because I am posting on social media doesn’t mean that life is perfect,” she continued. “I do believe that no matter what you’re going through that you have to pick your feet back up… but the absolute last thing I want is for it to come across like I am sweeping things under the rug.”

Stanton said she will address the incident in more detail when she feels ready, writing: “I believe there’s a time and a place to talk about things and I hope you all can continue to be understanding and trust my intentions.”

“I am and have always been SO thankful for the community that I have on Instagram and for all of your support and promise to keep it as real on here as I can,” she concluded. “I love you all.”

In the next slide, Stanton revealed that she’d made a donation to Laura’s House, a comprehensive domestic violence agency in South Orange County, California, that provides residential shelter services, transitional housing, counseling and workshops, legal services and more.

“With that being said, there are issues I take very seriously. I wouldn’t feel right if I didn’t use [this] as an opportunity to do something positive with my platform. I donated $300 to Laura’s House in OC and attached a link if you would like to donate or get involved as well!” she wrote.

According to a police report obtained by RadarOnline, Jacobs (né Robert Jacobs Poedy) told officers he was “sleeping in his room” when an “intoxicated” Stanton returned from a Magic Mike show and started “yelling” at him.

According to the report, Jacobs alleged Stanton “started to hit him while he was laying in bed” and he “got out of bed to stop Stanton from hitting him.”

The report stated that Stanton and Jacobs “continued to argue for hours,” with Jacobs reportedly calling Stanton’s friends to come to the room to help him multiple times.

At one point, Stanton allegedly scratched and pinched Jacobs on his arms and body, according to the report.

In the report, the officer explained that he “spoke with Stanton’s friends on the phone” and noted that “their details of the event were similar” to Jacobs’ story.

“[Stanton] was intoxicated and did not even remember her friends were at the room three times. Based on the above information Stanton was arrested on Battery Domestic Violence, transported to [Clark County Detention Center] and booked accordingly,” stated the report.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE following her arrest, a rep for Stanton said the reality star “is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department.”

“Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance. That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious,” the rep continued. “Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands.”

In a follow-up statement, the rep said Stanton “continues to be embarrassed by her behavior and greatly regrets the incident ever occurred.”

“She apologizes to everyone for the trouble she has caused and is very grateful for Bobby’s love and support,” the rep said.