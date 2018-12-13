Bachelor in Paradise Alum Amanda Stanton's Domestic Violence Case Dismissed

Amanda Stanton‘s legal woes are behind her.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum’s domestic violence case has been dismissed, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office confirms to PEOPLE.

In September, Stanton was arrested on one count of battery domestic violence after an altercation with her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she was attending a friend’s bachelorette party. At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 10, police responded to a battery domestic violence call at a hotel located on the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A physical altercation took place in a hotel room where it is alleged that the reality star battered Jacobs, according to authorities. Hotel security was notified, police were called and over the course of the investigation, it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Stanton on one count of battery domestic violence, according to police.

Stanton was then transported to Clark County Detention Center, where she was booked and later released.

Nearly one month after being arrested, she entered a plea of not guilty in October.

“Ms. Stanton was arraigned today,” a representative for the Clark County Court told PEOPLE. “She entered a plea of Not Guilty, and is scheduled for a bench trial on December 12, 2018.”

In a previous statement obtained by PEOPLE in September, Stanton’s rep, Steve Honig, said, “Amanda continues to be embarrassed by her behavior and greatly regrets the incident ever occurred. She apologizes to everyone for the trouble she has caused and is very grateful for Bobby’s love and support.”