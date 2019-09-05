Amanda Stanton Opens Up About Her 2018 Domestic Violence Arrest: 'I'm Still Devastated'

Amanda Stanton is sharing details about her September 2018 arrest in Las Vegas on one count of domestic violence against then-boyfriend Bobby Jacobs.

In her new book, Now Accepting Roses, the Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum recalled how she was in Vegas for a bachelorette party the weekend of the incident, and planned to spend time with Jacobs when it was over.

“Since I already had plans to be in Vegas, I thought it was the perfect opportunity for me to stay a few days extra and have Bobby meet with me toward the end of the bachelorette party,” she wrote.

However, things did not go according to plan for the couple. That Saturday night, the pro beach volleyball player joined Stanton and her friends while partying in the hotel room, where Stanton “had a couple more drinks than usual,” she wrote, before the incident occurred.

“With the noise we were making, our neighbors called hotel security, who came to our room,” she recalled. “Bobby, who rarely, rarely drank, opened the door to speak to them and apologize on our behalf for being so loud. I don’t know what got into me, but I suppose liquid courage happens to the best of us in the worst moments sometimes.”

Stanton, as she explained, “pushed” Jacobs while intoxicated to speak to security herself, and hotel security quickly called the police.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the battery domestic violence call came at approximately 3:15 a.m. Police arrived at the hotel, located on the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Over the course of the investigation, it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Stanton on one count of battery domestic violence. The police report stated that Jacobs alleged “Stanton started to hit him while he was laying in bed” and he “got out of bed to stop Stanton from hitting him.”

“Stanton and Jacobs continued to argue for hours,” the report continued. “Jacobs called Stanton’s friends to come back to the room to help him. While Stanton’s friends were in the room Stanton stayed in bed and her friends believed she was [asleep] and left the room.”

According to the report, “while Jacobs was laying in bed with Stanton, she started to argue again,” and “Stanton took the room phone and swung it” at her boyfriend, “hitting him in the body.”

“Stanton continued to scratch and pinch Jacobs on his arms and body,” the report said. “Jacobs let Stanton up and called her friends to get her to leave the room. When [Stanton’s] friends arrived at the room, Stanton was upset with her friends yelling and screaming at them to stay out of her relationships and to get out of her room. Stanton’s friends noticed the marks on Jacobs and notified security of the disturbance.”

“Upon speaking with Stanton she stated she was out with friends and when she arrived at her room, her boyfriend Jacobs was upset and in an angry mood. Jacobs and Stanton got into an argument and Jacobs pinned her down on the bed. Stanton stated she was begging Jacobs to let her up when she started pinching Jacobs to get free,” the police report continued. “Once Stanton was able to get up, Jacobs pushed her on the bed, then she was able to lock herself in the bathroom.”

Once the police arrived, Stanton was transported to Clark County Detention Center, where she was booked and later released.

“I never in my life expected myself to be in a situation like this,” Stanton said in her memoir. “To this day, I am still devastated and confused by what happened that night. So is everyone who knows me. As soon as I was released, Bobby and I booked a flight home.”

As soon as Stanton and Jacobs arrived at the airport, she got a call from TMZ, who were tipped off about her arrest.

“I felt immense guilt for Bobby, who didn’t ask to date someone who was in the public eye, who was going to have his private life splashed all over the place,” she wrote. “I felt terrible for him. I felt terrible for my kids, whom I had to drop off at school the next morning while getting dirty looks from the other parents.”

“It was a mess,” she continued in the book. “Online, people were commenting up a storm, assuming I was on drugs, had an alcohol problem, or party all the time. Even worse is that people were assuming Bobby and I must have a terrible, toxic relationship.”

One month after being arrested, Stanton entered a plea of not guilty in October 2018. In December, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that the domestic violence case was dismissed.

Stanton’s rep, Steve Honig, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE after her arrest, “Amanda continues to be embarrassed by her behavior and greatly regrets the incident ever occurred.”

The reality star admitted in her memoir that despite what happened, she wouldn’t take it all back.

“I’m lucky that my friends and family know me well enough to stand by me, and their love and support really showed through this incident. I faced no judgment from my closest friends when I got back and no one made me feel less than for a careless situation that happened in Vegas. I’m so grateful to know and love the people who have my back through everything. This incident has made all my relationships stronger,” she wrote.

Stanton and Jacobs eventually split in April. The reality star said that she was “blindsided” by the breakup in a series of Instagram videos afterwards, and admitted, “I thought we were going to get engaged.”

Now Accepting Roses is on sale now.