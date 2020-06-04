The Bachelor alum said she brought her daughters to a protest "so they could learn from an early age to use their voice and exercise their rights to stand up for something that's so important"

Amanda Stanton Defends Taking Her Daughters to a Protest After Troll Says She Did It for 'Fame'

Amanda Stanton is defending her decision to take her daughters to a protest calling for change after the death of George Floyd after a troll accused her of bringing them along for "fame."

Stanton, 30, shared a photo of herself and her youngest daughter Charlie, 6, holding up "Black Lives Matter" signs at a protest in Newport Beach, California, on Tuesday. The former reality star is also mom to 8-year-old Kinsley.

"I can’t believe you put your girls in an uncompromising situation and instill fear in their hearts just for fame. Shame on you!!" one Instagram critic commented on the photo.

Stanton responded to the critic, saying that her daughter "was not scared" and that the protest was "very peaceful."

"She was proud to make her sign and be there and I’m happy she got to experience the emotion and passion in everyone there," Stanton wrote.

The Bachelor alum further explained her decision on her Instagram Story, sharing some tips a friend had given her and sharing that she carried Charlie for the majority of their time at the protest.

"I understand not everyone is comfortable protesting or bringing kids and I totally understand that!" the mother of two added in another slide. "I went back and forth on it and it was a decision I made so they could learn from an early age to use their voice and exercise their rights to stand up for something that's so important."

"It was peaceful and powerful," she continued. "I didn't expect to get emotional as I did. No books or words can ever teach them the passion and emotion behind what they experienced firsthand today. I hope it encourages them to be braver than I was growing up when it comes to using their voice and taking action."

"And if you're not comfortable taking your kids, I think showing them videos of these protests is a great way to educate them!" Stanton added. "The next generation HAS to be better than us."

This is the second time in recent weeks Stanton has found herself defending her actions.

Last month, the influencer was criticized after she drove to Arizona from California — where salons were not allowed to operate —to get her hair and Kinsley's hair done during the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I haven't even gone to the grocery store," Stanton wrote. "I hadn't had my hair done since January and my hair stylist who I have been going to for years JUST opened her salon."

"Some might think this is going to great lengths to get my hair done but honestly, I have nothing else to do and isolating for a couple weeks when I get home was something I was willing to do. To each their own!"

"I'm confident that I've been making responsible choices during this time and am proud of myself!" the former reality star said, adding that she felt no need to hide the road trip.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero ( joincampaignzero.org ) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.

National Cares Mentoring Movement (caresmentoring.org) provides social and academic support to help black youth succeed in college and beyond.