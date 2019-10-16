The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Reportedly Dating E! Star Morgan Stewart's Ex Brendan Fitzpatrick

Image zoom Amanda and Brendan Gary Gershoff/Getty; Mjt/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock

Has Bachelor Nation’s Amanda Stanton found new love with a fellow reality star?

According to TMZ, Stanton, 29, started dating Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alumnus Brendan Fitzpatrick about a month ago. The outlet also obtained a photo of the pair having lunch at The Ivy in Los Angeles earlier this month.

A rep for Stanton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Fitzpatrick’s rumored romance with Stanton comes two months after he and E! personality Morgan Stewart called it quits after three years of marriage.

Stewart, 31, announced the split on her Instagram Story on Aug. 9, writing, “Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways.”

Image zoom Morgan and Brendan Tasia Wells/Getty

RELATED: E! Personality Morgan Stewart and Husband Brendan Fitzpatrick Have Separated

The couple gained fame as part of the original cast of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills in 2014, and Fitzpatrick, 30, proposed to her on the show in 2015.

Stanton, meanwhile, split from boyfriend Bobby Jacobs in April, almost a year after they made their relationship Instagram official.

Jacobs, a pro beach volleyball player, first confirmed his split from the Bachelor in Paradise contestant in a series of comments shared to his private Instagram account.

“I love them too and that’s why I’ll still be apart of there lives no matter what,” Jacobs, 33, wrote on an image of himself holding one of Stanton’s daughters, noting that he will remain in the lives of her daughters from a previous relationship: Kinsley and Charlie. “Talked to them both on the phone last night and we’re taking them to Disneyland for Kinsley’s Bday.”

Image zoom Bobby and Amanda Instagram/AmandaStanton

RELATED: Amanda Stanton Says ‘It Was Pretty Crappy’ Running Into Ex Bobby Jacobs When ‘He Was on a Date’

According to E! News, Stanton was “blindsided” by the split.

“Amanda was completely blindsided by all of this and thought that things between her and Bobby were going great,” a source told the outlet, which previously reported that the pair was “taking some space in their relationship,” but were “still technically together as a couple and recently moved in together.”

The split came six months after Stanton was arrested on one count of battery domestic violence after an altercation with Jacobs in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she was attending a friend’s bachelorette party.

In a statemeent to PEOPLE last September, Stanton’s rep, Steve Honig, said, “Amanda continues to be embarrassed by her behavior and greatly regrets the incident ever occurred. She apologizes to everyone for the trouble she has caused and is very grateful for Bobby’s love and support.”

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Stanton Opens Up About Her 2018 Domestic Violence Arrest: ‘I’m Still Devastated’

By December, her domestic violence case was dismissed, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

Prior to Jacobs, Stanton previously dated fellow BiP contestants Josh Murray and Robby Hayes. She and Murray got engaged during season 3 of the ABC series, but broke it off in Jan. 2017.

Hayes, meanwhile, began a relationship with Stanton on season 4 of BiP. After the two split in September 2017, Stanton accused Hayes of infidelity and sharing her private messages on Twitter, which he has denied.