Amanda Stanton was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with domestic violence, PEOPLE confirms.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum was in Las Vegas, Nevada, over the weekend for a friend’s bachelorette party when the alleged incident occurred. At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a battery domestic violence call at a hotel located on the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A physical altercation took place in a hotel room where it is alleged that the reality star battered her boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, according to authorities.

Hotel security was notified, police were called and over the course of the investigation, it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Stanton on one count of battery domestic violence, according to police.

Stanton, 28, was then transported to Clark County Detention Center, where she was booked.

She was reportedly released on Monday, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

The outlet also reported that Stanton and friends were allegedly partying at The Encore at a co-ed celebration when security went to the room following a noise complaint.

Jacobs was speaking with the security guard when Stanton, who was allegedly intoxicated, attempted to intervene and shoved Jacobs, according to TMZ.

PEOPLE is out to Stanton for comment.

The mother of two — she is mom to young daughters Kinsley and Charlie — first competed on Ben Higgins’ season 20 of The Bachelor before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2016, when she got engaged to Josh Murray. PEOPLE confirmed in January 2017 that the two had called it quits.

Stanton has been dating Jacobs, a pro volleyball player, since the spring, according to E! News.

Amanda Stanton/Instagram

On Tuesday afternoon, Stanton shared a photo on her Instagram Story of herself and a man, who appears to be Jacobs, on board a plane.

At the end of August, Stanton posted a sweet photo to Instagram of herself, her daughters and Jacobs together in Park City, Utah.

“Best view & even better company,” she captioned the image.