The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton Allegedly Scratched, Pinched Boyfriend During 'Intoxicated' Arrest

Amanda Stanton is continuing to apologize following her “intoxicated” domestic violence arrest in Las Vegas.

“Amanda continues to be embarrassed by her behavior and greatly regrets the incident ever occurred,” her rep, Steve Honig, says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“She apologizes to everyone for the trouble she has caused and is very grateful for Bobby’s love and support,” the statement concludes.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE confirmed that the 28-year-old Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum was arrested early Monday morning in Las Vegas — where she was celebrating a friend’s bachelorette party — on one count of battery domestic violence after she allegedly battered her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs (né Robert Jacobs Poedy), according to authorities. Now, details of her arrest have been revealed.

Amanda Stanton Las Vegas Police

According to a police report obtained by Radar, Jacobs told officers that “he was sleeping in his room, when his girlfriend Amanda Stanton … of 6 months entered the room and [started] yelling at him. Stanton had been out with her friends at a Magic Mike show and was intoxicated when she entered the room.”

The report states that Stanton returned to the room around 11 p.m. and “was upset that Jacobs Poedy was not answering his phone and ignoring her.”

According to the police report, Jacobs alleged “Stanton started to hit him while he was laying in bed” and he “got out of bed to stop Stanton from hitting him.”

“Stanton and Jacobs Poedy continued to argue for hours,” the report continues. “Jacobs Poedy called Stanton’s friends to come back to the room to help him. While Stanton’s friends were in the room Stanton stayed in bed and her friends believed she was [asleep] and left the room.”

WATCH: Chris Harrison’s Take on the Most Surprising ‘BIP’ Couples: ‘It’s Ironic & Kind Of Beautiful’

According to the report, “while Jacobs Poedy was laying in bed with Stanton, she started to argue again,” and “Stanton took the room phone and swung it” at her boyfriend, “hitting him in the body.”

“When Stanton and Jacobs Poedy started fighting again, Stanton tried to kick Jacobs Poedy, causing her to fall,” the report states. “Then Jacobs Poedy held Stanton down on the bed to prevent her from hitting him.”

“Stanton continued to scratch and pinch Jacobs on his arms and body,” the report says. “Jacobs Poedy let Stanton up and called her friends to get her to leave the room. When [Stanton’s] friends arrived at the room, Stanton was upset with her friends yelling and screaming at them to stay out of her relationships and to get out of her room. Stanton’s friends noticed the marks on Jacobs Poedy and notified security of the disturbance.”

“Upon speaking with Stanton she stated she was out with friends and when she arrived at her room, her boyfriend Jacobs Poedy was upset and in an angry mood. Jacobs Poedy and Stanton got into an argument and Jacobs Poedy pinned her down on the bed. Stanton stated she was begging Jacobs Poedy to let her up when she started pinching Jacobs Poedy to get free,” the police report continues. “Once Stanton was able to get up, Jacobs Poedy pushed her on the bed, then she was able to lock herself in the bathroom.”

In the report, the officer explained that he “spoke with Stanton’s friends on the phone,” and “their details of the event were similar” to Jacobs’ story.

“[Stanton] was intoxicated and did not even remember her friends were at the room three times. Based on the above information Stanton was arrested on Battery Domestic Violence, transported to [Clark County Detention Center] and booked accordingly,” according to the report.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE following her arrest, Honig said, “Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance. That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious.”

“Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job,” Honig continued. “Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands.”