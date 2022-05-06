Amanda Seyfried on Which Dropout Scene She Found 'So Intimate' (Hint: The One Fans Became Obsessed with!)

Amanda Seyfried wasn't afraid to show off her cringe-worthy dance moves when she portrayed Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout.

The Mank actress, 36, caught the attention of the internet with her flirtatious yet awkward dance to Lil Wayne's 2011 hit song, "How to Love" in front of her boyfriend and coworker Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews).

Seyfried told PEOPLE exclusively that being part of the viral moment has "been great" at the Variety's Power of Women on Thursday.

She said the dancing was "confusing, awkward, uncomfortable to be around and you know what I mean? It's like, it's so intimate. It's like you're watching. It's like It's like worse than watching a sexy thing, but also more interesting."

Seyfried, who was honored for her volunteer work with the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance at the event, said that she enjoyed seeing the moment take over the internet.

"Memes are really fun. I like to be a part of it a lot," she shared. "I danced in my room like that. I'm a true actor because I really enjoyed it more than anything."

In March, Seyfriend told Entertainment Tonight that her character's moves were actually "spontaneous."

"It wasn't choreographed, that's for sure," she told the outlet of a majority of the dance scenes, aside from her longer office routine to Missy Elliott's "We Run This."

The actress added that the dances were more about "finding the wrong move or finding that weird, awkward rhythm that you want to hide."

"Like, really getting in touch with that," she shared. "That awkwardness is kind of what brings us all together as audience members. We all have awkward tendencies and moments. And I'm just like, 'Bring it out. I want to see more of that.'"

The Mammia Mia! star also opened up to PEOPLE about people's reaction to her portrayal of Holmes, 38, at the event.