Amanda Seyfried Takes over for Kate McKinnon in Hulu's Elizabeth Holmes Drama

The show must go on. Amanda Seyfried is stepping in as Kate McKinnon's replacement on Hulu's upcoming Elizabeth Holmes drama, PEOPLE confirms.

The Academy Award nominee, 35, will both star in and produce the limited series, titled The Dropout. Created by Taylor Dunn, Rebecca Jarvis and Victoria Thompson, the show follows businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes as she creates her controversial medical company, Theranos, after dropping out of Stanford University.

Seyfried's casting comes one month after McKinnon, 37, departed the project after signing on in April 2019. The Saturday Night Live star was also supposed to serve as an executive producer.

The Mamma Mia! star, for her part, has experienced many career highs throughout the beginning of 2021. Seyfried earned her first-ever Golden Globe nod for her role in MANK last month. She followed that by becoming a first-time Oscar nominee for her efforts in the biographical drama starring Gary Oldman, adding to the film's total of 10 nominations.

"It's a big turning point for me in my career to be a part of something that's so recognized and for my own singular performance to be recognized," she told The Hollywood Reporter of her Oscar recognition on March 15. "It's really nice to be recognized by your peers — you don't expect it but when it happens, it just deepens my clarity on having chosen my career."

The Jennifer's Body actress additionally explained that she's "not surprised" that the film was so highly praised by the Academy, adding, "It was a feat. It's a masterpiece. It's David Fincher, and the people he hires are of his caliber. It took me a while to feel like I deserved to be on set — that he had chosen me and he trusted me — but you get there."