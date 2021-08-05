Amanda Seyfried Spotted for the First Time as Elizabeth Holmes on The Dropout Set

Amanda Seyfried is getting into character as Elizabeth Holmes.

The actress, 35, was seen on set this week for the first time as the disgraced businesswoman for Hulu's upcoming limited series The Dropout, which she stars in and produces.

Seyfried was the spitting image of Holmes in a black turtleneck and red lipstick with her blonde hair pulled back. The actress was also seen with members of the crew and her beloved rescue dog, Finn.

Created by Taylor Dunn, Rebecca Jarvis and Victoria Thompson, the show will explore Holmes' journey creating her controversial medical company, Theranos, after dropping out of Stanford University. Deadline reports that the series will be released in 2022.

Amanda Seyfried; Elizabeth Holmes Credit: Walter McBride/WireImage; Michael Kovac/Getty Images

It has been a record year thus far for Seyfried, with the Mamma Mia! star earning her first-ever Golden Globe nod for her role in MANK in February. She also became a first-time Oscar nominee for her efforts in the biographical drama starring Gary Oldman.

"It's a big turning point for me in my career to be a part of something that's so recognized and for my own singular performance to be recognized," she told The Hollywood Reporter in March. "It's really nice to be recognized by your peers — you don't expect it but when it happens, it just deepens my clarity on having chosen my career."