Amanda Seyfried Reveals She's a Major Bachelor Nation Superfan — But Admits 'I Struggle with It'

Amanda Seyfried is on her way to a Bachelor Nation Ph.D. as a longtime superfan of the reality series.

The Dropout star, 36, revealed she's secretly a huge fan of the ABC dating competition series during an appearance on Tuesday's episode of Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show. But, much like other fans, she has some reservations about fully owning up to her love for the show.

"God, I struggle with it more and more each year. I really do," Seyfried exasperatedly joked. "I'm just like, this formula works. It does, but it hasn't evolved quick enough for me to feel, you know, guilt-free when I watch it."

Guilt aside, the Emmy nominee still showed praise for the latest Bachelorette season, which is a first of its kind with two women — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — taking the lead as dual bachelorettes in the same installment.

Speaking about the historic move on the radio show, Seyfried called it "probably the best thing that [producers] have ever done."

Amanda Seyfried. Stewart Cook/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Though she admitted that she hadn't seen the most recent episode, Seyfried noted: "I know Rachel was in a tizzy."

"She was in a tizzy," Cagle's co-host Julia Cunningam agreed. "You know, when anyone's having a high moment this season, the other one's having a full breakdown is what's happening."

"Which is genius," Seyfried said. "I am most passionate about that direction from now on. I don't know how you can do it any other way because now, you don't hold all the cards."

"But I also love looking for the authenticity that you so rarely see. I will say, I think Gabby is the most self-reflective, self-confident [woman]," she continued. "Yes, she has her issues, we all do, but she expresses herself in a way, articulates herself in a way, that I really appreciate and I don't think I've ever seen. Maybe with JoJo [Fletcher]."

"There are no games," she added of Gabby. "I appreciate it and I love her and I miss her voice when it's Tuesday."

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Wants to 'Share' Her Mank Oscars Recognition with Her Dad: He's a 'Lover of Old Movies'

When asked by Cagle what Bachelor star she would most prefer to marry or go on a date with, the actress — who is currently married to actor Thomas Sadoski — had an easy answer.

"No, none," she immediately said, before admitting, "Ben. Ben. I would pick Ben Higgins."

She added: "He didn't play games either... I would say Ben. Ben's the only one. When I met Ben, I was like, 'I really, really appreciate you.' I don't know what it is. I just, there's no one I can think of even going out on a date with. None of them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seyfried and Sadoski, 46, married in March 2017, just one year after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship. They share two children: daughter Nina, 5, and son Thomas, 21 months.