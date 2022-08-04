Amanda Seyfried Reveals She's a Major Bachelor Nation Superfan — But Admits 'I Struggle with It'

Seyfried also said the addition of two bachelorettes in one season is "probably the best thing that they’ve ever done"

By
Published on August 4, 2022 07:45 PM

Amanda Seyfried is on her way to a Bachelor Nation Ph.D. as a longtime superfan of the reality series.

The Dropout star, 36, revealed she's secretly a huge fan of the ABC dating competition series during an appearance on Tuesday's episode of Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show. But, much like other fans, she has some reservations about fully owning up to her love for the show.

"God, I struggle with it more and more each year. I really do," Seyfried exasperatedly joked. "I'm just like, this formula works. It does, but it hasn't evolved quick enough for me to feel, you know, guilt-free when I watch it."

Guilt aside, the Emmy nominee still showed praise for the latest Bachelorette season, which is a first of its kind with two women — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — taking the lead as dual bachelorettes in the same installment.

Speaking about the historic move on the radio show, Seyfried called it "probably the best thing that [producers] have ever done."

Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried. Stewart Cook/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Though she admitted that she hadn't seen the most recent episode, Seyfried noted: "I know Rachel was in a tizzy."

"She was in a tizzy," Cagle's co-host Julia Cunningam agreed. "You know, when anyone's having a high moment this season, the other one's having a full breakdown is what's happening."

"Which is genius," Seyfried said. "I am most passionate about that direction from now on. I don't know how you can do it any other way because now, you don't hold all the cards."

"But I also love looking for the authenticity that you so rarely see. I will say, I think Gabby is the most self-reflective, self-confident [woman]," she continued. "Yes, she has her issues, we all do, but she expresses herself in a way, articulates herself in a way, that I really appreciate and I don't think I've ever seen. Maybe with JoJo [Fletcher]."

"There are no games," she added of Gabby. "I appreciate it and I love her and I miss her voice when it's Tuesday."

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Wants to 'Share' Her Mank Oscars Recognition with Her Dad: He's a 'Lover of Old Movies'

When asked by Cagle what Bachelor star she would most prefer to marry or go on a date with, the actress — who is currently married to actor Thomas Sadoski — had an easy answer.

"No, none," she immediately said, before admitting, "Ben. Ben. I would pick Ben Higgins."

She added: "He didn't play games either... I would say Ben. Ben's the only one. When I met Ben, I was like, 'I really, really appreciate you.' I don't know what it is. I just, there's no one I can think of even going out on a date with. None of them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seyfried and Sadoski, 46, married in March 2017, just one year after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship. They share two children: daughter Nina, 5, and son Thomas, 21 months.

Related Articles
THE BACHELORETTE - Ahead of the season premiere of The Bachelorette, press, influencers, Bachelor Nation fans and more boarded The FantaSEA One Yacht in Marina Del Rey, California, to celebrate the historic double-Bachelorette season with the leading ladies themselves, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Following red carpet arrivals, guests were treated to a memorable photo opportunity with the iconic red convertible, preview screening of the premiere episode, reception on the water and giveaways. (Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey Denies 'Any Competition' with Rachel Recchia Despite 'Insecure Moments'
The Bachelorette recap. Rachel and Gabby
'The Bachelorette' : Rachel Recchia Sends a Suitor Home After He Compares Her to His Dying Dog
THE BACHELORETTE - “1903” – RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
'The Bachelorette' Switches Up the Format After 1 Man Calls Gabby Windey 'Rough Around the Edges'
Gabby and Rachel - THE BACHELORETTE
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby and Rachel Send 1 Man Home After He Expresses 'Calculated Thoughts'
THE BACHELORETTE - Ahead of the season premiere of The Bachelorette, press, influencers, Bachelor Nation fans and more boarded The FantaSEA One Yacht in Marina Del Rey, California, to celebrate the historic double-Bachelorette season with the leading ladies themselves, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Following red carpet arrivals, guests were treated to a memorable photo opportunity with the iconic red convertible, preview screening of the premiere episode, reception on the water and giveaways.
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on Tough 'Bachelorette' Cuts: 'We Know What It's Like to Be Strung Along'
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya
Former Bachelorette Michelle Young Says She's 'Happier' After Nayte Olukoya Split
THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode TBD" (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Are 'Excited' for Fans to See Their 'Separate Journeys'
@BacheloretteABC Our leading ladies, @GabrielaWindey and @pilot__rachel , are talking ALL things #TheBachelorette on @JimmyKimmelLive TONIGHT!
Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Tease This Season's Fantasy Suite Dates
THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode TBD" (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
Everything to Know About 'The Bachelorette' Season 19
Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on Their ‘Crazy’ New Season and How It Worked
Co-Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Break Down How Their 'Crazy' Season Worked
jesse palmer
Jesse Palmer Says' Bachelorette' Rules Will Be 'Broken' Due to 'Unique Situation' of Two Leads
THE BACHELORETTE - "1901” – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes. Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one. A double-the-drama season for the books begins when “The Bachelorette” premieres MONDAY, JULY 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Shockingly Cancel Their First Rose Ceremony
SUSIE EVANS, CLAYTON ECHARD
Susie Evans Calls Out 'Bachelorette' Suitors for Dragging Clayton Echard with Will Smith TikTok
Clayton Echard
Clayton Echard Calls His Season of 'The Bachelor' a 'Train Wreck': I'm 'Embarrassed and Disgusted'
SUSIE EVANS, CLAYTON ECHARD
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' Relationship Timeline
andi-dorfman3.jpg
Andi Dorfman Says She Doesn't 'Love' Having Two 'Bachelorette' Leads: It Feels 'a Little Sexist'