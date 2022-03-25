Amanda Seyfried Opens Up About Her 'Weird, Awkward' Dance Scenes on The Dropout

Amanda Seyfried did more than just master the voice of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout — she also nailed her cringe-worthy dance moves.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Seyfried and The Dropout's showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether opened up about filming Elizabeth's awkward dance scenes on the limited series.

As viewers know, Elizabeth has been featured dancing several times. Some of the scenes show her dancing solo, such as when she's in her bedroom grooving to Alabama's "I'm in a Hurry (And Don't Know Why)" and in her office to Missy Elliott's "We Run This." Elizabeth also dances with Sunny Balwani (Naveen Andrews) to Lil' Wayne's "How to Love", and Nick Jonas' hit "Jealous."

While the disgraced Theranos founder does break out in dance often, Seyfried said her character's moves were actually "spontaneous" and completely unplanned.

"It wasn't choreographed, that's for sure," she told ET of a majority of the dance scenes, aside from her longer office routine to Missy Elliott's popular song.

The actress added that the dances were more about "finding the wrong move or finding that weird, awkward rhythm that you want to hide."

"Like, really getting in touch with that," she shared. "That awkwardness is kind of what brings us all together as audience members. We all have awkward tendencies and moments. And I'm just like, 'Bring it out. I want to see more of that.' "

The Dropout Amanda Seyfried dancing as Elizabeth Holmes | Credit: HULU

Meriwether told the outlet that she knew she had to incorporate the dance scenes after learning on Rebecca Jarvis' ABC News podcast (which the show was adapted from) that Holmes would often dance in her car alone.

"The music ended up becoming such a big part of the show and it started with the anecdote in the podcast about Elizabeth Holmes dancing in her car alone," she explained. "That really stuck out to me because I was just really trying to imagine what Elizabeth Holmes is like when nobody's watching her."

"It became, for me, a way to show the character grappling with emotions… because I think she, the character in the show, is not great at getting her emotions out," Meriwether continued. "And so dancing just made sense in that way. And I sort of took that and I just ran with it."

The Dropout Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes | Credit: Beth Dubber/Hulu

Meriwether and Seyfried's interview comes after the most recent episode of The Dropout aired on Hulu, showing Elizabeth and Sunny dancing in her apartment to "Jealous" while wearing masks of her face that had been made for her 30th birthday celebration.

The scene had social media users talking, with many noting that the awkward dance moves, coupled with the strange mask, made it "deeply, deeply uncomfortable" to watch.

"I thought last week's dance sequence was going to make me die of embarrassment, but the idea of Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny (wearing a mask of her face!!!) dancing to "Jealous" by Nick Jonas has fully done me in #TheDropout," wrote one user.

"How in the world did Amanda Seyfreid [sic] and Naveen Andrews keep straight faces in the scenes where Elizabeth and Sunny are doing their bizarre mating dances #TheDropout," tweeted another user.

"I know that Amanda Seyfried has to be able to really dance reasonably well because she is so good at making me uncomfortable with her horrible dancing on The Dropout," added a separate user.

The Dropout chronicles the "unbelievable true story" of the rise and fall of Holmes, 38, who was found guilty of fraud and conspiracy in January after duping investors out of millions by falsely purporting that Theranos' technology could run hundreds of medical tests using just a few drops of blood.

"This is not just about showing all the points where this woman made bad choices," Seyfried told The Hollywood Reporter in February. "We're investigating why we love a fall from grace, why we want to watch train wrecks."

In January, a federal jury in California found Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy. Holmes had been charged with 11 counts of fraud for claims made to investors and patients of her Silicon Valley blood-testing company, Theranos.

Holmes was found guilty of four of the 11 charges – three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was found not guilty of an additional four.

Holmes faces a federal prison sentence of up to 20 years. Her sentencing will come at a later date.