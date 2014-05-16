Amanda Seyfried Enjoys Her Fun, Uneventful Relationship with Justin Long

What’s going on behind the scenes of Amanda Seyfried and Justin Long’s relationship? To be honest, not a whole heck of a lot.

“We don’t do much,” the actress, 28, says in an appearance Friday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We walk my dog. And we make these smoothies in the morning they’re called ‘greenies.’ He got me onto that. Super healthy.”

Oh, and they’re hooked on a couple of ABC dating shows. And Seyfried can’t wait for Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette to start on Monday.

“We watch The Bachelor and The Bachelorette,” she says. “In fact, it’s kind of a big week next week. Anybody a fan of Andi? Me too It’s about to blow your mind. I’m so excited about it, I’m telling you.”

Seyfried admits it’s kind of a guilty pleasure, but she can’t look away.

“It’s a train wreck,” she says. “And there’s some great people on it, and some not so great people. And the human interaction is just it’s a wonderful study. I feel really guilty about it sometimes. And then other times, you know, you really want them to be happy and find love. Maybe not so much the last season [with Juan Pablo Galavis].

Not surprisingly, given his anti-gay remarks, DeGeneres agrees with Seyfried. “That Juan Pablo guy, he lost me,” she says. To which Seyfried replies: “I think you speak for everyone.”

