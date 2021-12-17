The Dropout First Look: Amanda Seyfried Portrays Disgraced Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

Hulu's The Dropout comes amid closing arguments in the federal trial against Elizabeth Holmes who faces up to 20 years in prison

With a black turtleneck, Amanda Seyfried transforms for her next role as Elizabeth Holmes.

The actress, 36, portrays the disgraced Theranos founder in Hulu's The Dropout. On Wednesday, the streaming platform unveiled first look photos of the upcoming show and announced the March 3 premiere date for the first three episodes.

In the images, Seyfried channels the Stanford dropout and biotech entrepreneur, 37, with intense facial expressions and her blonde hair pulled back in a bun.

Another image gives a glimpse at actor Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani, Holmes' former business and romantic partner, with whom she was charged with defrauding investors in their blood-testing company.

"Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu's limited series The Dropout, the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?" reads a plot description from Hulu.

Seyfried was announced to star in and produce the limited series in March, filling in for Kate McKinnon, who was previously cast as Holmes.

Seyfried was spotted on set filming in August.

The first look at The Dropout comes as closing arguments commence Thursday and Friday in the federal trial against Holmes, for which she is charged with nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. A tenth wire fraud charge was filed against Holmes in 2020.

Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison and potentially millions in restitution and fines.

Balwani, 56, faces the same charges, and his trial is set to take place in 2022.

They both previously entered not guilty pleas.

Federal authorities allege that Holmes misled patients and physicians about the efficacy of her company's blood tests. She's also accused of lying to investors in 2015, telling them that Theranos would generate $1 billion in revenue when she allegedly knew the company would only generate a few hundred thousand dollars that year.