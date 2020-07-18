Former The Real Co-Host Amanda Seales Shares Support for Tamar Braxton

“Sending love to #tamarbraxton 💗,” Seales wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of an article about Seales suffering a nervous breakdown earlier this year.

“Listen here, s--- was a doozie,” the Insecure star continued. “I am good now because I am surrounded by good people. Period. Let go of anyone or anything that disrupts or does not assist in the attainment of your peace. AND CHECK ON YOUR STRONG FRIENDS!!!!!!!! ✊🏽❤️💪🏽.”

In a Friday interview with The Breakfast Club, Seales, who announced in June that she would be leaving The Real, revealed that her breakdown was a result of the pressures of Hollywood.

“At the end of the day I had started to believe what [critics] made up about me,” she said. “If you’re not careful, you’ll let the people who know you least tell [you about yourself.]”

Braxton, 43, was found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, according to TMZ and The Blast, which previously reported that Braxton was in stable condition but still unconscious, and under 24-hour watch at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the LAPD previously told PEOPLE that officers responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday at the hotel's location in regards to an individual who had a medical emergency. The spokesperson said that the individual was transported to the hospital.

"Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her," a spokesperson for Braxton told The Blast.

In addition to Seales, many of Braxton’s friends have spoken out in support of the singer and reality star.

“When you are a strong person, you manage stress differently! People tend to judge the outside Strength on the inside abilities to cope! A lot of strong people cry in the dark and hurt alone,” Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes wrote in an Instagram message on Friday night.

The Bravo star went on to share that she “often” talks with Braxton, and had spoken to her on Thursday and “tried to pull her thru this moment.” She said she also spoke to Braxton and her boyfriend David Adefeso on Friday.

“I want to say this......check on your strong friends! Try not to judge so much! know that there are people being treated wrong for real and It’s really painful," Leakes added. "I know Tamar is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength."