"I can not speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to," Amanda Seales said

Amanda Seales Leaving The Real After 6 Months on the Show: 'It Doesn't Feel Good to My Soul'

Amanda Seales is saying goodbye to The Real.

The 38-year-old comedian announced her decision to depart the daytime talk show during an Instagram Live on Tuesday, saying she chose not to renew her contract six months after joining as the fifth co-host.

"My contract is up at The Real, and I didn't renew it," she said.

Seales said she felt she was not able to express herself properly as a black woman on the show.

"It doesn't feel good to my soul to be at a place where I can not speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to," she said. "And where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled."

She continued: "I'm not at a space where, as a full black woman, I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices, and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for black voices to be at the top, too."

In an Instagram Story on Wednesday, Seales denied any issues with her co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adrienne Houghton.

"Do not try to create some false dissention between me and the co-hosts of The Real. Y'all so f—ing corny. There is a whole pandemic and an uprising going on, and you still can't find s— else to do but try and create some kind of conflict that doesn't exist? I did not unfollow Loni Love. I haven't unfollowed anybody," she said. "What ya'll don't understand is grown women do grown women business. That's what y'all don't understand, and what I gotta do with my business ain't got nothing to do with them sisters."

Love, 48, shared Seales' Instagram video, writing, "You make me laugh, you make me think, you make me be a better woman... thank you @amandaseales .."

A rep for The Real did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Before officially joining the show, Seales had served as a guest co-host several times in 2019. Original panelist Tamar Braxton was fired in 2016 and publicly blamed her co-hosts before apologizing three years later.

Seales' decision comes amid ongoing racial tension as people across the United States take to the streets and protest police brutality after the killing of George Floyd.

The demonstrations began last week in Minneapolis when footage of Floyd — an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck — began circulating online.

The Minneapolis police officer in the video — identified as Derek Chauvin — has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

