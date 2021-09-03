Amanda Kloots Takes Zach Braff to Broadway Reopening of Waitress, Which Starred Her Late Husband

On Thursday evening, the 39-year-old co-host of The Talk and the actor, 46, attended the reopening of the Broadway show Waitress, which Cordero starred in before he died due to complications from COVID-19 in July 2020.

Marking the musical's first live performance since the pandemic shut down theaters in New York City last March, Kloots documented that pair's night out on her Instagram Story. "On our way," she captioned a selfie with Braff, who was best friends with Cordero.

amanda kloots, zach braff Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

On Instagram, the mom of one also shared a shot of herself outside of the theater, writing, "A standing ovation before the show even began! What a night!"

"To see a Broadway show again tonight was unbelievable. I've actually never seen a show like this one tonight," she continued. "I'm literally at a loss for words. Thank you @waitressmusical ❤️❤️❤️."

Cordero — who originated the role of Earl in the Broadway musical in 2016 — died last year at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a months-long battle with COVID-19, during which he was put on a ventilator and had his leg amputated. He was 41 years old.

Braff, who was close friends with the late Broadway star, met Cordero and his wife when the trio all starred together in the musical Bullets Over Broadway in 2014.

amanda kloots, zach braff Credit: Amanda Kloots/Instagram

In a July 2020 episode of Braff's podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald, which he co-hosts with Donald Faison, the Scrubs actor said Cordero asked him to look out for Kloots and their son Elvis, 2, in the final text he sent.

"The last thing Nick texted me before he went unconscious was, I said, 'Is there anything I can do?' And he said, 'Please look out for Amanda and Elvis,'" Braff recalled at the time. "And I promised that I'm going to do that for the rest of my life. And I want to make him proud."

With Waitress reopened, the set now includes a special tribute to Cordero — a brand new pie featured on the diner's menu board. The "Live Your Life" pie pays homage to the single by the star.

The production shared a snap of the updated menu on Instagram earlier this week, writing: "This week, we honored the memory of our beloved cast member Nick Cordero. His wife, @AmandaKloots, visited the diner as we unveiled the sign featuring 'Live Your Life Pie.' This special pie name, and moment in the show, will be a permanent part of every Waitress production in the world."

A representative for the Broadway production recently told PEOPLE that a line in the show will reference the "Live Your Life Pie" and that it will be in every production of Waitress, including its national tour, moving forward.