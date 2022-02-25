Amanda Kloots Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID, Will Miss The Talk to Quarantine

Kloots said she is "vaccinated and boosted which is very much putting me at ease"

Amanda Kloots has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, The Talk co-host announced that she received the positive results after a recent trip to Mexico. Kloots — whose husband, Nick Cordero, died of COVID-related complications in July 2020 — also confirmed that she would be missing The Talk while she quarantines.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My @thetalkcbs family! Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over," Kloots, 39, wrote in her post. "I am feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that. I am vaccinated and boosted which is very much putting me at ease."

"I recently got back from a trip to Mexico where I tested negative before I left and before I flew home so this was [a] surprise this morning," she continued. "This is the first time I've tested positive since the pandemic."

Concluding her post, Kloots revealed how she planned on passing the time in quarantine: by potty-training her 2-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo, whom she shared with Cordero.

"I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!!" Kloots wrote. "Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days. Any advice please leave below 👇 ❤️"

Kloots joined The Talk in January 2021. Ahead of her debut on the CBS talk show, Kloots told PEOPLE she was "really just looking forward to evolving as a person."

"I love growing and learning and being open to receiving information. And I think what's great about this show is I can go into an episode and know about the topics that we're going to talk about, but then Sharon [Osbourne] will say something or Sheryl [Underwood] will say something, or Carrie Ann [Inaba] will say something, and it really adjusts what you think," Kloots explained. "I think that's really cool because it changes your opinion, and then you grow from that. And I love that. And I'm really looking forward to learning from these women."

The COVID diagnosis comes close to two years after Kloot's husband contracted the virus. After spending 90 days in the hospital, Cordero sadly died at age 41 on July 5, 2020, due to COVID-related complications.

Following the Broadway star's tragic death, Kloots has made an effort to keep his legacy alive. In February 2021, the fitness instructor and founder of AK! Fitness revealed she had gotten the COVID vaccine in Cordero's honor.

amanda kloots Amanda Kloots | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

"I just got my COVID 19 vaccine! I cannot tell you how emotional I was and still am right now. I had Elvis beside me and Live Your Life playing in the car," she wrote, in part, at the time. " have been terrified since Nick has passed, as a single mother of getting this virus and now I am one step closer."

"Everyone should be getting this vaccine, and anyone that gets it, we should be celebrating that one more person has got the vaccine," she added in a follow-up post.

Opening up to PEOPLE in October 2020, Kloots also revealed the additional ways in which she and Elvis honor their late husband and father.

The mother of one said they often begin their mornings by playing some of Cordero's music, and every night before bed they look at photos of him. "We say goodnight to Dad and give Nick a kiss," she told PEOPLE.

nick cordero and amanda kloots Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero and their son Elvis | Credit: Ashley Becker

Kloots also noted that she sees similarities between her husband and their son.

"Elvis is just calm and cool. He gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick," she said, adding that Elvis always cheers her up when she is down. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

"We have this beautiful little boy that we created together," she continued. "I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too."