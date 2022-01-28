Amanda Kloots Says She's Ready to Take Chances on Love in 2022, Raves About 'Dear Friend' Michael Allio
Amanda Kloots is excited to see what the new year has in store.
Recently chatting with PEOPLE, Skechers' newest ambassador, 39, revealed that while she doesn't tether herself to traditional new year's resolutions, she's excited about "being bold, taking chances" in the months ahead.
"It started at the end of last year, it's carrying into 2022, just this appreciation of life. Don't let fears stop you. Don't say no, say yes," Kloots says. "It's just kind of my motto that I'm trying to live by every day. And it's really freeing."
As for her outlook on love, The Talk co-host says she's open to putting herself out there. (Last summer, she confirmed on the CBS talk show that she was dating again, a year after her late husband Nick Cordero died of COVID-related complications.)
"Bring it on, I am ready. I would love some love in my life," she tells PEOPLE of the idea of a relationship. "I said it to Nick, not too long ago. 'Honey, let's get it together. Let's do this. I need some loving back in my life.' I'm looking forward to it."
"Not overly putting myself out there just yet. But I hope it comes my way," she adds. "I love love. I love being in love. I love being in a relationship. So fingers crossed. We'll see."
Late last month, Kloots finally met up with her friend Michael Allio, a Bachelorette fan favorite who was on Katie Thurston's season. Kloots and Allio have been Instagram friends for over a year, she wrote on social media at the time. They met up in their home state of Ohio over the holidays for dinner.
"He's such a dear friend. We got to be friends through our common misfortune with losing our husband and his wife," Kloots tells PEOPLE. "We reached out to each other on Instagram a long time ago, and have stayed in touch. And it was so nice to finally meet him in person."
RELATED: Amanda Kloots Shares 'Favorite' Video of Late Nick Cordero and Son Elvis: 'I Watch It and Smile'
Allio, who is raising 4-year-old son James after his wife Laura died of cancer in 2019, famously stepped away from season 17 of The Bachelorette to spend time with his son.
As soon as Kloots and Allio met face-to-face, she says their friendship felt familiar.
"In any widow or widower I meet, it's a club. And the minute you sit down with somebody that can understand exactly what you're feeling, and why you're feeling like that, and that pain and trauma, it's very comforting," Kloots says. "So it was really nice to hang out with him. He is, for sure, a lifelong friend, especially being from Ohio. We've just got each other's backs."
