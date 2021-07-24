"I will address this soon guys I promise. There's too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it," Amanda Kloots said

Amanda Kloots Responds to Comments That She Moved on 'Fast' After Sharing Her Dating Life: 'How Dare You'

Amanda Kloots is not taking any criticism surrounding her personal life.

On Friday, the 39-year-old fitness instructor revealed on an episode of The Talk that she had recently begun "dating again" about a year after her husband Nick Cordero died due to complications from COVID-19.

Later that same day, Kloots shared a post on her Instagram Story where she called out a negative response — "Dating already wow that was fast" — she received in the comments section of her most recent Instagram post.

Sharing a screenshot of the comment, Kloots tagged the user who left the remark and wrote, "How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process."

"I will address this soon guys I promise. There's too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it," she added. "Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this."

While co-hosting The Talk on Friday, Kloots didn't share many details surrounding her dating life, though she admitted that putting herself back out there hasn't been easy.

"Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child," she explained. "I've never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard. It is hard."

Kloots was previously married to stage actor David Larsen before eventually tying the knot with Cordero in 2017.

Still, the mom of one added: "It's all wonderful. It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it's been a great process so far. But I'll just say it's very hard without getting into too many details."

Cordero died last July at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a months-long battle with COVID-19, during which he was put on a ventilator and had to have his leg amputated. He was 41 years old.

Earlier this month, Kloots penned a heartfelt message to the late Broadway star on the anniversary of his death, sharing a montage of images featuring the couple and their now-2-year-old son Elvis.

"Today hurts, there is no other way around it," Kloots began. "One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do.'"

She went on to say that "there hasn't been a day this year" when her husband wasn't "missed, thought about, and talked about."