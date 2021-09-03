Amanda Kloots Remembers Late Husband Nick Cordero on 4th Wedding Anniversary: 'Love of My Life'

Nick Cordero died in July 2020 from COVID-19 complications at the age of 41

Amanda Kloots is honoring her late husband Nick Cordero on their fourth wedding anniversary.

On Friday, the 39-year-old co-host of The Talk paid tribute to the late Broadway star, who died last year due to complications from COVID-19, by sharing video footage of their nuptials.

"Hey baby! Happy 4th wedding anniversary to us!" she wrote on her Instagram. "Our wedding was one of the best days of my life and I'll never ever forget it. I'll never forget our first look, our first kiss as husband and wife and our first dance."

"You'll always be my husband, my angel now, but always the love of my life," Kloots added. "Here's to us ❤️."

nick cordero, amanda kloots Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero | Credit: amanda kloots/instagram

Kloots also commemorated the occasion on her Instagram Story, writing alongside a photo of the couple, "You can only learn to love by loving! Happy Anniversary Nick!"

The wedding anniversary comes just a day after Kloots and family friend Zach Braff attended the reopening of the Broadway show Waitress, in which Cordero played the role of Earl in 2016.

The AK! Fitness founder celebrated the musical's first live performance since the pandemic shut down New York City theaters by snapping a selfie with Braff, who starred in Bullets Over Broadway alongside Kloots and Cordero in 2014. "On our way," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

She later posted shots from inside theater, including a picture from set that includes an homage to Cordero — a brand new pie featured on the diner's menu board named after the actor's "Live Your Life" single.

"A standing ovation before the show even began! What a night!" Kloots captioned the snaps. "To see a Broadway show again tonight was unbelievable. I've actually never seen a show like this one tonight. I'm literally at a loss for words. Thank you @waitressmusical ❤️❤️❤️."

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots | Credit: amanda kloots/instagram

Cordero died on July 5, 2020, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a months-long struggle with COVID-19, during which he was put on a ventilator and had his leg amputated. He was 41 years old.

Kloots marked the anniversary of Cordero's death this July by sharing a montage of images featuring the couple and their now-2-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.