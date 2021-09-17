Amanda Kloots Remembers Late Husband Nick Cordero on His Birthday: 'Missing You Today'

Also on Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared September 17 "Nick Cordero Day" in honor of the late Broadway star

Amanda Kloots, and New York City, are celebrating Nick Cordero on his birthday.

"Happy 43rd birthday to you Nick," Kloots wrote in a heartfelt Instagram tribute on Friday alongside a carousel of photos of the couple. "It's really hard to not think about what we would be doing today to celebrate you. I'd probably take you for a really nice steak dinner and have some red velvet cake for dessert with Elvis!"

She added, "I hope you are up in heaven having a big party with your Dad and because I'm wishing the best for you, Prince. I'm hoping you're singing with Prince today!!! Elvis and I will be missing you today as we sing to you from Earth. If you were here I know what you'd say…

'I'm the luckiest man on the planet. I live a blessed life.' ❤️ I love you forever."

Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero Credit: Amanda Kloots/Instagram

Also on Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared September 17 "Nick Cordero Day" in honor of the late Broadway star.

"I'm completely blown away and I'm sure Nick would be too!" Kloots wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the local news announcement about the mayor's proclamation.

Earlier this month, the cast of Waitress debuted a special tribute to Cordero, who was one of the show's original cast members.

A brand new pie will be featured on the diner's menu board, titled the "Live Your Life" pie in honor of the late Nick Cordero, referencing his recorded single — which he had just begun to perform when he died last year due to complications from COVID-19. Cordero originated the role of Earl in the 2016 Broadway production.

The production shared a snap of the updated menu on Instagram, writing: "This week, we honored the memory of our beloved cast member Nick Cordero. His wife, @AmandaKloots, visited the diner as we unveiled the sign featuring 'Live Your Life Pie.' This special pie name, and moment in the show, will be a permanent part of every Waitress production in the world."

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Takes Zach Braff to Broadway Reopening of Waitress, Which Starred Her Late Husband

A representative for the Broadway production tells PEOPLE that a line in the show will reference the "Live Your Life Pie" and that it will be in every production of Waitress, including its national tour, moving forward.

Cordero died last July at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a months-long battle with COVID-19, during which he was put on a ventilator and had to have his leg amputated. He was 41 years old.