Amanda Kloots Recalls Leaving Nick Cordero at the Hospital 3 Years Ago: 'I Wish I Could Go Back in Time'

"I was so foolish that day, so naive thinking I’d pick him up in two hours," Amanda Kloots shared of her late husband Nick Cordero, who died in July 2020 from COVID complications

Published on March 30, 2023 09:18 PM
nick cordero, amanda kloots
Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Amanda Kloots is looking back on her final moments with her late husband Nick Cordero — and what she wishes she knew three years ago.

On Thursday, The Talk co-host, 41, marked the three-year anniversary of the day she brought Cordero to the hospital in Los Angeles amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

In her heartbreaking Instagram post, Kloots revealed she wished she had more time with her husband, who died four months later in July 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

"Three years ago today we took Nick to the emergency room at Cedars Sinai. March 30, 2020 is a day that is engrained [sic] in my brain forever as it's the last day I had with my husband," she recalled alongside a photo of Cordero and the couple's now-3-year-old son Elvis. "There are days in my life I wish I could go back in time to and this is one of them."

"If I could, I'd give him the biggest kiss," she added. "If I could, I'd hold him in a never ending hug and If I could, I'd tell him 'I love you' one million times."

Kloots also reflected on the lesson she learned from the experience.

"I was so foolish that day, so naive thinking I'd pick him up in two hours," she shared. "I've learned to say different goodbyes."

She continued: "I've learned to always tell people you love them. I've learned that life is fragile and we are not invincible. Live and love to the fullest."

Kloots also shared an Instagram Story with a video of her and Elvis spending time at the Los Angeles-area shopping center, The Grove, while waiting to pick up Cordero from the hospital.

"Elvis and I here, we're sitting at the beautiful Grove waiting to hear something from Nick and they are playing 'Volare.' It's a sign. It's a sign that everything is going to be okay," she said while holding her son in the clip.

She further detailed the importance of the song "Volare" in the caption.

"A video I sent to my best friends while I sat at The Grove (which was a ghost [t]own) waiting to hear from Nick to pick him up," she wrote, referencing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "'Volare' is a song that this day plays at the strangest times and I swear it's Nick talking to me."

Amanda Kloots Recalls Day She Took Nick Cordero to the Hospital
Amanda Kloots/instagram

Cordero died in July 2020 from COVID-19 complications. He had been in the hospital for over 90 days, even having his leg amputated, before succumbing to the virus.

Commemorating his second death anniversary over the summer, Kloots posted a heartbreaking tribute set to "Ghost" by Justin Bieber. The post also featured a series of photos of the twosome over the years.

"Two years ago today Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick. It was the hardest day of my life. There hasn't been a day I haven't missed him," she wrote at the time. "Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him."

Kloots said that she has since "reframed" the day of his death as "Nick's 'new birth' day."

"This idea brought a positive light to a[n] otherwise dark day," she said before adding a sweet message for Cordero, saying, "I love [you] honey. I miss you more than life."

