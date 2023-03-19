Amanda Kloots Muses on 'Importance of Celebrating' Life During 41st Birthday Weekend in Vegas

Amanda Kloots is celebrating another year of life.

The Live Your Life author marked her 41st birthday with loved ones this weekend in Las Vegas. She shared some highlights from the festivities on Instagram, along with thoughtful words about life after her husband Nick Cordero's COVID-related death in 2020.

"It's my birthday! What an absolute blast kicking this new year off with best friends and family in Vegas!" she started in the caption.

"One of the biggest things I've learned about life these last couple years is the importance of celebrating it!" added Kloots. "To be thankful for every day you have on this planet! To sing, dance, and laugh as much as possible especially on your birthday!"

She also thanked her friends in the caption "for this special birthday time, all the memories and laughs! I love you!"

In one video, Kloots got up from their dinner table in a strapless silver metallic minidress and danced to the club music and flashing colorful lights. Another look featured a baby-blue blazer and shorts set with a sparkling white bandeau and silver strappy heels.

"There's nothing like celebrating in this city!" Kloots captioned a video of herself gracefully stepping out of a car in the second look, before seeing Adele at Caesars Palace.

The birthday girl was met with celebratory comments from friends and fans on Instagram, including Katie Couric, Francia Raisa, Claire Holt and Jaime Camil.

"Happy birthday beautiful Amanda!!" Melanie Lynskey wrote. "Happy birthday gorgeous girl! Celebration to come when I get to LA!" JoAnna Garcia Swisher commented. "There she is!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!" wrote Kelly Rizzo, widow of the late Bob Saget.

Kloots shares 3½-year-old son Elvis Eduardo with Cordero, who died of complications with COVID-19 in July 2020, following a months-long hospitalization with the virus. He was 41.

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Reveals Nick Cordero's Mom Lesley Has Died: 'The Definition of Resilience'

The co-host of The Talk previously told PEOPLE that she's made a tradition of celebrating her late husband's birthday on the July 5 anniversary of his death.

"This doesn't have to be a day where I cry my eyes out," explained Kloots last May. "This can be a day where I get a cake and we sing happy new birthday to dad. So I think that definitely will become a tradition for us."

