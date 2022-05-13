"I always think on tough days about what Nick would want me to do. I think if he could have spoke to me when he was dying, he would've said 'You better go live your life,'" Kloots said

Amanda Kloots and Kelly Rizzo Share a Laugh About How Their Late Husbands Would React to Them Dating Again

Amanda Kloots has some dating advice for Kelly Rizzo.

During a panel conversation on Wednesday, new close friends Kloots and Rizzo — who both lost their husbands in recent years — shared their thoughts with each other about navigating grief and potential romance after losing a partner.

Kloots' husband Nick Cordero died at age 41 in July 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. Rizzo became a widow when husband Bob Saget unexpectedly died from head trauma this past January at age 65.

"One piece of advice," Kloots, 40, said to Rizzo, 42, in the panel, "I always think on tough days ... about what Nick would want me to do."

She continued, "I think if he could have spoken to me when he was dying, he would've said, 'You better go live your life. You better do everything and bring our son along and just live for every opportunity. And for everyone. Find love again, get married again. Have the best of everything, Amanda.'"

Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero with son Elvis Eduardo

The co-host of The Talk continued, "I know he would've said it, because I would've said it to him. And that's also just the kind of person he was."

After Kloots' doled out her advice, Rizzo joked, "Bob wouldn't have said that."

Rizzo quipped, "Bob's like, 'You are not getting married again. And I want you to be really sad for a very long time,'"

Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget

Kloots noted, "But it helps me when I'm really, really sad. It really helps me to be like, 'Okay, what would Nick really want me to be doing right now?' And it helps me to reframe that moment instantly into a positive."

Kloots has been open in the past about being ready to date again. In July of 2021, almost one year after Cordero's passing, she revealed on an episode of The Talk that she had recently begun "dating again."

Later that same day, Kloots shared a post on her Instagram Story where she called out a negative response — "Dating already wow that was fast" — she received in the comments section of her most recent Instagram post.

Sharing a screenshot of the comment, Kloots tagged the user who left the remark and wrote, "How dare you judge anyone especially someone going through this process."

Amanda Kloots

"I will address this soon guys I promise. There's too much to say and too much that widows deal with to not talk about it," she added. "Until then I will call out anyone who is rude enough to comment like this."

While co-hosting The Talk, Kloots didn't share many details surrounding her dating life, though she admitted that putting herself back out there hasn't been easy.

"Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child," she explained. "I've never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard. It is hard."

