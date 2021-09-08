"I know that in doing this, I'll feel him with me every single day," she said

Amanda Kloots is getting ready to hit the ballroom for Dancing with the Stars' 30th season — and she plans to honor late husband Nick Cordero with her journey.

As the cast for DWTS' upcoming season was unveiled on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Kloots opened up about why it was important for her to join the show.

"I think the best way to honor somebody's life is to keep living your life, and I know Nick would want me to do that," the Talk co-host, 39, said. "And I feel like being back dancing — I haven't danced like this in seven years — so it's kind of like finding that part of myself again."

She continued, "So much has changed and I'm excited. I'm excited to find that part of myself again and I know that in doing this, I'll feel him with me every single day. I already have started [to feel him with me again] in rehearsals. I'm having the best time ever."

Kloots lost Cordero — whom she wed in 2017 — in July 2020 due to coronavirus complications. He was 41.

Together, Kloots and Cordero shared 2-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

For Kloots, managing her many responsibilities — including motherhood and co-hosting The Talk — is her biggest challenge at the moment.

"I think time management — finding the time to do The Talk, to do rehearsals, to film DWTS but then my number one, most important job in life is to be Elvis' mom," she told PEOPLE on Wednesday. "I think that's going to be my most difficult challenge is to find the time and space and then also the balance to try and find an hour to get a massage or sleep."

Speaking with reporters, Kloots said that now "was the right time" to join the show.

"I've been through a really tough part of my life. I'm a mom. Through those two things, you kind of lose yourself a little bit. You lose how you used to be. Dancing and performing was such a huge part of my life. I left it and started my fitness company and so much has changed since then that when DWTS called, I was like, 'Yes,'" she said.

"I want to find that part of me again. It's going to feel so good. It'll be so cathartic and therapeutic for me. I'm looking at it like that. I want to find myself again," she added.

Kloots further elaborated on her upcoming DWTS journey on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself posing in front of massive D-W-T-S letters at Disney California Adventure Park.

"I'M FREAKING OUT! This is a dream come true! It's been seven years since I've danced and performed. In those years, I created a fitness business, became a mom, moved to a new city, went through the worst possible time in my life and then became an author and a talk show host," she captioned her post.

"That girl I knew seven years ago I don't really know anymore but I'm determined to find her again," she continued. "I got asked today why I wanted to do this? I'm doing it for me! I want to dance again! I want learn, rehearse, perform and grow. This will be all new for me. I've never done ballroom and really never been partnered. But in the spirit of living my life I am beyond excited to get on the dance floor, do something new and try!! Come with me on this journey, this absolute dream come true, as I join Season 30 of Dancing With The Stars!"

Prior to joining DWTS, Kloots was a Broadway dancer, Radio City Rockette and fitness trainer.

Kloots recently celebrated what would have been the pair's fourth wedding anniversary. "Hey baby! Happy 4th wedding anniversary to us! Our wedding was one of the best days of my life and I'll never ever forget it," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of their nuptials.

"I'll never forget our first look, our first kiss as husband and wife and our first dance. You'll always be my husband, my angel now, but always the love of my life," she added. "Here's to us."