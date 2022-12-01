Amanda Kloots Has Gone on 'Lots of Dates' Since Losing Nick Cordero: 'I'm Wanting a Really Good Person'

"I've been out there," The Talk co-host tells PEOPLE exclusively of her dating life

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody

Published on December 1, 2022 01:00 PM

Amanda Kloots is slowly but surely looking for love again after losing her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19.

"I've definitely gone on lots of dates and all wonderful, nice people, but just nobody that has stuck around," the Fit For Christmas star and co-writer, 40, exclusively shares with PEOPLE from her Los Angeles home.

"I've been out there," she adds. "I haven't gone on any dates in awhile. I'm just wanting a really good person in my life."

Kloots and the Broadway actor married in September 2017 in New York City. In March 2020, the couple moved across the country to Los Angeles with their son, Elvis Eduardo, now 3. Shortly after, Cordero contracted COVID. He subsequently passed away from the disease in July 2020, leaving Kloots as a young widow and single mother, who's been busy raising their toddler.

"I'm not looking and I haven't found [love]," The Talk co-host explains. "I've been very focused on Elvis and our relationship and work, which has been actually wonderful and very fulfilling."

When it comes to what she's looking for, the professional dancer admits she wants it to feel right.

"I'm extremely picky," Kloots shares. "I always have been. I know it sounds silly, but I just hope that they naturally walk into my life. I'm not putting any pressure on it."

"I feel like I know I'm not going to be single forever, so I'm also just enjoying this time where I get to do whatever I want to do and say yes when I want to say yes and no when I want to say no and have my own space and it'll come," she notes. "So that's how I'm feeling about it and right now, focusing on Elvis and I. I love it, actually. It's really nice."

Kloots admits she's not closed off to the idea of having more children, either.

"I am open to all of it," she says. "I'm open to a blended family. I'm open to the possibility of trying to have another child. I'm open to the fact that I feel so lucky and blessed that I have a beautiful, healthy little boy, and if that is what God gives me, then I'm perfectly happy with that too. I really am not setting any parameters on any of that."

While her friends have stepped in to help set her up on dates, one thing she's not open to trying quite yet is the world of online dating.

"It doesn't scare me," Kloots says of using dating apps. "It's just not for me right now. If my friends set me up and they can vouch that it is a great person, I will always go on a date or a coffee or something."

As she prepares for her television movie acting debut in CBS and Paramount+'s Fit For Christmas, the Talk co-host is also excited to give back in a special way this holiday season.

In an effort to help other parents, Kloots is participating in a new segment on her CBS talk show called "The Talk Sleighs The Holidays" and "Holiday Wish List Giveaways," which will give away almost $4 million worth of prizes.

"As a single parent, it's so nice to be able to give them these giveaways," Kloots says of the single parents, foster parents, essential workers and community charity volunteers that will be in the show's audiences receiving the prizes.

"We're starting off with an African vacation. I feel like they have no idea what's coming," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fit For Christmas airs onSunday, Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS. The Talk airs weekdays 2 PM ET, 1 PM PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+

