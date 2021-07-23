Amanda Kloots Says She's 'Dating Again' 1 Year After Husband Nick Cordero's COVID Death

Kloots didn't share too many details about her love life, but admitted that putting herself back out there hasn't been easy on The Talk

Amanda Kloots is getting candid about her dating life.

The co-host of The Talk, 39, revealed during Friday's episode that she had recently begun "dating again" about a year after her husband Nick Cordero died due to complications from COVID-19. Kloots didn't share many details, but admitted that putting herself back out there hasn't been easy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Both of my husbands, I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously with Nick, we had a child," she explained. "I've never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard. It is hard."

Kloots was previously married to stage actor David Larsen before eventually tying the knot with Cordero in 2017.

Still, the mom of one added: "It's all wonderful. It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it's been a great process so far. But I'll just say it's very hard without getting into too many details."

Cordero died last July at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a months-long battle with COVID-19, during which he was put on a ventilator and had to have his leg amputated. He was 41 years old.

nick cordero and amanda kloots Credit: Ashley Becker

Earlier this month, Kloots penned a heartfelt message to the late Broadway star on the anniversary of his death, sharing a montage of images featuring the couple and their now-2-year-old son Elvis.

"Today hurts, there is no other way around it," Kloots began. "One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

She went on to say that "there hasn't been a day this year" when her husband wasn't "missed, thought about, and talked about."

"Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven," Kloots addressed Cordero. "I know you're just 2 [inches] away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change, and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever."

amanda kloots, nick cordero Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots with son Elvis | Credit: amanda kloots/instagram

Kloots has also been candid about some of her more complicated emotions surrounding Cordero's death, admitting in an interview with The New York Times published last month, "I was not a good wife."

"I was not understanding any of it," Kloots said of her husband's focus on songwriting and desire to move to Los Angeles. "I was like, 'This is a waste of time, and we have no money.' He did not feel supported by me."