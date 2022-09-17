Amanda Kloots Celebrates Nick Cordero's Birthday: 'I Wish I Could Spoil You Rotten Today'

Amanda Kloots celebrated her late husband Nick Cordero's birthday on Saturday when she shared to Instagram a video compiling photos and short clips of the late Cordero. The video was set to audio of Cordero talking to an audience during a live show. "I've lived a blessed life," he says in the audio.

"How I wish I could spoil you rotten today," Kloots wrote in the caption. "Happy 44th Birthday Nick ❤️"

Cordero died of complications with COVID-19 in July 2020 following a months-long hospitalization with the virus. He was 41.

In the comments, friends of the couple show their support. "HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY NICK!" wrote Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner. "Sending you endless amounts of love @amandakloots ❤️"

Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey commented, "All my love ❤️❤️❤️." Stars including Jennifer Love Hewitt and The Bachelorette's Michael Allio wished Cordero a happy birthday

The Talk co-host, 40, also posted a few Instagram Stories of Cordero throughout the day, including a wedding picture of them for her "AK! Positive thought of the day" trend. "Happy birthday baby," she wrote over the picture.

In another Story, Kloots posted an old picture of the two with their now 3-year-old son Elvis. In the picture, Kloots is holding baby Elvis while Cordero caresses her hair. "3 years ago today," Kloots wrote in the corner.

Earlier this year, during a panel conversation with Kelly Rizzo — who also lost her husband, Bob Saget — Kloots told PEOPLE that she's adopted a new tradition of celebrating Cordero's death anniversary as his birthday as well.

"The most beautiful thing in the world happened last year. It was the worst day. It was almost like, it felt like the day actually again. I laid in bed, and I cried my eyes for the good half of the day," she recounted. "And then my girlfriend called me, and she was like, 'Oh my God, I had the most amazing dream of Nick.' "

In the dream, Cordero was "so happy and so smiley" because it was his birthday — "the one day I get to come back on earth and celebrate everybody," he said in the vision.

"And she told me that dream and in an instant, I completely reframed his death day as his new birthday. And I instantly got out of bed," she continued. "I thought to myself, 'Oh my God, if Nick is celebrating this day, then Elvis and I need to always celebrate this day as his new birthday and that he is still with us, and he will always be with us.' "

"And this doesn't have to be a day where I cry my eyes out. This can be a day where I get a cake and we sing happy new birthday to dad. So I think that definitely will become a tradition for us," Kloots explained.

The Dancing with the Stars alum previously struck up a friendship with Rizzo, 42, who also lost her husband when Saget died in January at age 65 due to head trauma.

"New friends in a club we didn't ever think we'd be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on," Kloots wrote on Instagram, to which Rizzo commented: "If I'm going to be in this club, I'm grateful to have genuine caring people like you by my side."