"Every day is a blessing, a gift. Life is to be lived," Amanda Kloots wrote on her 40th birthday

Amanda Kloots Reflects on Life as She Celebrates Her 40th Birthday: 'I Feel Very Lucky'

Amanda Kloots is embracing her life at 40!

As she celebrated her significant milestone on Saturday, The Talk co-host shared an Instagram carousel of images from her Dancing with the Stars tour while reflecting on everything she is thankful for in her life.

"I feel very lucky to be on this earth and very grateful for my beautiful son, my loving family and amazing friends," Kloots began her caption.

"I used to tell Nick [Cordero] that on my 40th I wanted to be white water rafting through the Grand Canyon. (😂🤷‍♀️) If you would have told me that instead I would be on tour dancing with the most incredible dancers I know, I would have never believed you!!!! What a dream," she continued.

"I've always loved birthdays and the chance to celebrate them, but I do cherish them differently now. I cherish every day differently now. Every day is a blessing, a gift. Life is to be lived ❤️," Kloots added before concluding her note, writing, "Here's to a new decade!"

Kloots had quite a challenging year in 2020 during the onset of the pandemic after losing husband Cordero to COVID-related complications. After spending 90 days in the hospital, Cordero died at age 41 on July 5, 2020.

amanda kloots Amanda Kloots | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Following his tragic passing, Kloots decided to honor the late Broadway star by penning a memoir called Live Your Life to inspire people "to find positivity in times of hardship."

Kloots previously shared how she and 2-year-old son Elvis remember their late husband and father.

The mother of one said they often begin their mornings by playing some of Cordero's music, and every night before bed, they look at photos of him. "We say goodnight to Dad and give Nick a kiss," she told PEOPLE in Oct. 2020.

"Elvis is just calm and cool. He gets along with everybody. I think that's very much Nick," Kloots said, adding that Elvis always cheers her up when she is down. "Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."