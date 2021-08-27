The Talk co-host lost her husband Nick Cordero in July 2020 following his battle with the coronavirus

Amanda Kloots Breaks Down the 'Ironic' Origin of the Word 'Widow' — and Why She Hates It

Amanda Kloots does not want to be referred to as a "widow" after losing her husband, Nick Cordero.

The Talk co-host, 39, opened up about her dislike of the term, which often refers to a woman who has last a spouse by death and has not remarried. In a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, Kloots explained why the word — and its meaning — does not represent her experience.

"Did you know that the Indo-European root meaning of the word widow means 'be empty?' Be empty," she wrote. " 'Be,' in case you forgot, is a verb, an action word. I have to identify myself with a word that means to stay 'empty' — no wonder I hate saying the word! I am not a glass-half-empty kind of girl! What's ironic to me is that in meeting and spending time with other widows and widowers, we are everything but 'being empty.' We are desperate to FILL our cup! We are trying everyday to live a life that is overflowing in presence and gratitude."⠀

Kloots went on to suggest a more positive word to use in place of "widow."

"I don't know how you go about changing a word, but I propose a word that means something more hopeful. A word that gives us strength and power! A word that is optimistic in a time when we need it most," she said. "Renovare, means to 'renew.' I'm not sure if it's the right word, but it sure defines me more than 'be empty.' So here's to my fellow renovares who are striving everyday to renew, reinvent and refill their cup!"

Kloots received support from some of her famous friends in the comments section. "Renovare, I love it," singer Andy Grammer wrote, while Jane the Virgin alum Jamie Camil commented, "Amen."

Elaine Welteroth, who co-hosts The Talk alongside Kloots, said: "So well said. Let's change that word ASAP!!"

Kloots recently honored Cordero on the one-year anniversary of his death.

"Today hurts, there is no other way around it," Kloots wrote on Instagram. "One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do.'"

"There hasn't been a day this year where you weren't missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you're just 2" away," she continued. "We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever."

Kloots recently revealed that she has "just started dating again."