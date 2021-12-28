Amanda Kloots and Michael Allio have been supporting each other on Instagram for a year

Amanda Kloots and Bachelorette Alum Michael Allio Have Dinner Together: 'Finally Met' in Person

The Talk host Amanda Kloots, 39, finally met face-to-face with her friend Michael Allio, a Bachelorette fan favorite who was on Katie Thurston's season.

The pair have been Instagram friends for over a year, according to Kloot's Instagram post on Monday, and met up in Ohio for dinner.

Kloots shared a photo of herself with her arm around Allio, 36, writing, "Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!!" she wrote. "Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!"

The mom of one shared a second picture of the dinner on her Instagram story. "Guess who I'm out on the town with?!" she wrote, alongside a selfie of the two.

Amanda Kloots and Michael Allio Credit: amanda kloots/ instagram

Allio, who is a single father, won the hearts of Bachelorette viewers when he shared that his wife died of breast cancer. The couple welcomed a son before her death, and Allio left The Bachelorette to be at home with his child.

Kloots' husband, Nick Cordero, died from COVID-19 in 2020.

Allio reposted the picture from Kloots's Instagram feed with his own caption on Instagram Story. "Just two kids from Akron," he wrote with a red heart emoji.

Amanda Kloots and Michael Allio Credit: Michael Allio/ instagram

There was no shortage of red hearts to commemorate the evening. Former Bachelor Matt James, actor Justin Baldoni, Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba and author Caitlin Crosby all commented on Kloots photo with the same emoji.