On July 22, 2013, the actress was hospitalized on a 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold following a bizarre incident in which she was seen near a small fire started at the end of a driveway in Thousand Oaks, California. After a hearing at the hospital, a judge extended her stay for two more weeks, while her parents, Rick and Lynne, applied for and were granted conservatorship on the grounds that she was paranoid and a danger to herself. “Prior to moving to New York, Amanda was extremely paranoid about being ‘watched,’ including at our residence,” her parents wrote in court papers released at the time, adding, “[She] is obsessed with the idea that she and others are ‘ugly.’ She talks incessantly about cosmetic surgeries that she wants to have completed … We are concerned that the surgeries she wants to have are dangerous and detrimental to her health.”