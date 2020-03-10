Amanda Bynes Shares Photo with Ex-Fiancé Paul Michael After News of Their Split: 'My Love'

Amanda Bynes and her fiancé Paul Michael may have called off their engagement, but that’s not stopping the actress from declaring her love for her ex.

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that Bynes, 33, and Michael split, just over three weeks after the She’s the Man star announced their engagement on Instagram on Valentine’s Day.

Bynes has since cleansed her Instagram feed of signs of Michael — except for the new post shared Monday evening — including the engagement post, which was captioned, “Engaged to tha love of my life,” and showed off her large rectangular diamond ring.

“My love 🖤” Bynes wrote next to a selfie of herself and Michael.

Details remain sparse about Michael, but a source close to the actress previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair met at the end of 2019.

“She seems happy,” the source said in February.

On Sunday, Michael confirmed their split to In Touch, telling the outlet that their friendship remains strong.

“I love her though, she’s my best friend,” he said.

Bynes and Michael were spotted out and about in Los Angeles about a week and a half after she shared the news of their engagement, enjoying a breakfast date at IHOP.

For the outing, Bynes sported red sunglasses, navy sweatpants and an off-white sweater, accessorizing with her engagement ring. Michael walked alongside her in tan cargo pants, a black Calvin Klein jacket, and a backwards cap. Both carried soft drinks, and Bynes held a cigarette in one hand.

On March 1, Bynes celebrated a year and two months of sobriety, sharing a pair of photos with two unidentified men on Instagram.

The What A Girl Wants star sought help in January 2019 after months of struggles that followed her decision to step back into the public eye. She has since committed to getting her life on track.

A year after seeking treatment, a source previously told PEOPLE she is staying in a sober living facility, though her lawyer David A. Esquibias refuted earlier reports that the actress had been ordered into treatment.

“The court did not order Ms. Bynes into any type of facility, treatment or rehabilitation,” Esquibias previously told PEOPLE in a statement.