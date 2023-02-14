Amanda Batula Nixed Valentine's Plans with Kyle Cooke for a Girls' Night: 'Romance Is Not in His Vocabulary'

The Summer House star assures PEOPLE she has a "really happy" relationship with Kyle Cooke, her husband and Loverboy colleague

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on February 14, 2023 05:07 PM
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 from the Javits Center in New York City on Sunday, October 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke -- (Photo by: Evan Angelastro/Bravo via Getty Images)
Photo: Evan Angelastro/Bravo via Getty

Summer House's Amanda Batula plans to spend Valentine's Day with people she loves — though, hilariously, her husband Kyle Cooke didn't quite make the cut.

When asked about Valentine's Day plans, Batula and her costar Ciara Miller tell PEOPLE, "We're going to dinner!"

Batula said the Galentine's Day celebrants also invited their BFF and castmate Pagie DeSorbo, who's in a long-distance relationship with Southern Charm's Craig Conover, to officially "make it a family affair."

Batula, 31, and Cooke, 40, tied the knot in September 2021 at her childhood home in New Jersey. But "romance is not in Kyle's vocabulary," the graphic designer quips. "Kyle's not a planner, although he did make dinner reservations [for Valentine's Day]. I said, 'I want to go with my friends.'"

BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 from the Javits Center in New York City on Sunday, October 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke -- (Photo by: Evan Angelastro/Bravo via Getty Images)
Evan Angelastro/Bravo via Getty

That doesn't mean the couple's marriage has been struggling, though.

"It's not always perfect, but we're really happy," says Batula, who works with Cooke at his beverage brand Loverboy. "We have our dogs, we have the business. We have just a lot of big things happening in the future. And we're just crushing it."

With their newlywed year behind them, Batula and Cooke have also started talking about having children.

But as seen on Winter House season 2, she has concerns about fertility issues. At the urging of Miller, 27, and DeSorbo, 30, Batula will broach the topic again on season 7 of Summer House.

"I keep a lot of things to myself, but I have two really good friends that pushed me to look into things more and talk about it and open up more," Batula explains. "It's a lot more common to be going through than people realize. It's something I'm happy to talk about and it's good for other people to hear about."

BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, Daniella Olivera -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)
Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

Of course, DeSorbo and Miller happily support Batula.

"As close as we look on Summer House, I feel like we're closer," the fashion influencer says.

Miller agrees: "I do feel like the friendships are stronger after the summer with the majority of the house. There's no else I'd rather spend hours and months with."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CopeUXEsBLN/. Mark Ruffalo/Instagram mark ruffalo Sunrise Coigney
Mark Ruffalo Shares Throwback Photo with 'Forever Valentine' Wife Sunrise Coigney: 'We Got a Good Thing'
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Shares Photos of His 'True Love' on Valentine's Day: 'The Sweetest'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)
Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Her 'Real Magnetic Love' with Cole Tucker 5 Days After Confirming Engagement
ty pennington, Kellee Merrell
Ty Pennington Reveals He Had a Valentine's Day Mixup in Texts with Wife Kellee: 'Remember the Important Dates'
2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Press Room
Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Pet Name They Can't Stop Calling Each Other: 'This Is So Embarrassing'
Buddy Valastro and Lisa Valastro at Anjelica's restaurant
Buddy Valastro Tells Wife Lisa 'You Make Me Complete' in Romantic Tribute for Valentine's Day
christine brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Introduces Boyfriend David After Kody Split: 'Finally Found the Love of My Life'
Kristen Stewart’s Fiance Dylan Meyer Posts Sweet Message for Valentine's Day
Kristen Stewart's Fiancée Dylan Meyer Shares Sweet Message to the Actress for Valentine's Day
Nick Viall Natalie Joy
Nick Viall Says 'Life Has Forever Changed' While Celebrating First Valentine's Day Engaged to Natalie Joy
gal gadot
Gal Gadot on Spending Valentine's Day Apart from Husband: 'Makes Me Appreciate Everything We Have Even More'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Coo1rldutI_/. Hugh Jackman/Instagram
Hugh Jackman Shares Valentine's Day Tribute to Wife Deborra-Lee Furness: 'You Light Up the Room'
Picard Star Patrick Stewart Admits He Initially Had Staunch Stance Against a TNG Series Reunion
Patrick Stewart Admits He Initially 'Vetoed' a 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Reunion on 'Picard'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend Netflix's Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London on September 22, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)
Nick Lachey Says He 'Missed' Not Being Able to Host 'Perfect Match' with Wife Vanessa Lachey
https://www.instagram.com/chrisevans/. Chris Evans/Instagram
Chris Evans Shares Sweet Photos with Girlfriend Alba Baptista for Valentine's Day
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Says 'It's Funny' She's Not Envious of Those in Love — 'Even Though I'm Not in Love'
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Valentine's Day
Rebel Wilson on Valentine's Day with Girlfriend Ramona Agruma: I Have to 'Beat What She Did' Last Year