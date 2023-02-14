Amanda Batula Nixed Valentine's Plans with Kyle Cooke for a Girls' Night: 'Romance Is Not in His Vocabulary'

Summer House's Amanda Batula plans to spend Valentine's Day with people she loves — though, hilariously, her husband Kyle Cooke didn't quite make the cut.

When asked about Valentine's Day plans, Batula and her costar Ciara Miller tell PEOPLE, "We're going to dinner!"

Batula said the Galentine's Day celebrants also invited their BFF and castmate Pagie DeSorbo, who's in a long-distance relationship with Southern Charm's Craig Conover, to officially "make it a family affair."

Batula, 31, and Cooke, 40, tied the knot in September 2021 at her childhood home in New Jersey. But "romance is not in Kyle's vocabulary," the graphic designer quips. "Kyle's not a planner, although he did make dinner reservations [for Valentine's Day]. I said, 'I want to go with my friends.'"

Evan Angelastro/Bravo via Getty

That doesn't mean the couple's marriage has been struggling, though.

"It's not always perfect, but we're really happy," says Batula, who works with Cooke at his beverage brand Loverboy. "We have our dogs, we have the business. We have just a lot of big things happening in the future. And we're just crushing it."

With their newlywed year behind them, Batula and Cooke have also started talking about having children.

But as seen on Winter House season 2, she has concerns about fertility issues. At the urging of Miller, 27, and DeSorbo, 30, Batula will broach the topic again on season 7 of Summer House.

"I keep a lot of things to myself, but I have two really good friends that pushed me to look into things more and talk about it and open up more," Batula explains. "It's a lot more common to be going through than people realize. It's something I'm happy to talk about and it's good for other people to hear about."

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty

Of course, DeSorbo and Miller happily support Batula.

"As close as we look on Summer House, I feel like we're closer," the fashion influencer says.

Miller agrees: "I do feel like the friendships are stronger after the summer with the majority of the house. There's no else I'd rather spend hours and months with."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m ET on Bravo.